Where is Jack Ma? Not in China anymore, he is out of the country

Born to a poor family, Alibaba founder Jack Ma grew up to become one of the richest men in China. But, Ma is not living in his home country anymore. So, where is he these days? Going by the latest media report, the Alibaba founder is currently residing in Tokyo, Japan with his family. In fact, it is said that Ma has visited many countries in the last few months, just not China. Ma announced his retirement in 2019 and said that he would prefer to die at a beach than at his work desk.

The question now is: why did Ma move out of China? Well, this happened after the Alibaba founder gave a controversial speech in October 2020, which is right after he announced his retirement. He said that China's state banks have a "pawnshop mentality". Since then, the two companies founded by Ma -- Ant and Alibaba – have faced a series of regulatory obstacles.

"Today's financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age. We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system," Ma said in the speech. Ma has kept a low profile since the time he criticized the Chinese regulators. In fact, he did not even show up for the final episode of his own talent show, Africa's Business Heroes, a month after his controversial speech.

The Alibaba founder has been staying out of China with his family since he ran into trouble with the Chinese government over "violating anti-monopoly regulations". Ma is currently said to be living in Tokyo and his months-long stay there included stints in hot springs and ski resorts in the countryside. The report coming from the Financial Times, quoting sources close to Ma, stated that Ma had been making regular trips to the United States and Israel. A couple of months ago, Ma was spotted on the Spanish island of Mallorca last year.

Living in Tokyo for the last few months, Ma has kept a low profile, bringing his personal chef and security with him. He also limited his public activities. The report stated that people part of Japan's modern art scene said that Ma had become an enthusiastic collector. It is also said that the Alibaba founder has turned to painting watercolours to pass time. Some others close to Ma said that he used his time in Japan to expand his business interests beyond e-commerce. Ma seemingly hopes to get into the field of sustainability.

Ma last visited India in 2015 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also showed business expansion interest. But, no such developments have happened since then.