Who has made your phone? The brands and sub-brands mean answer is complicated

A quick scan through the 'Smartphones' category of any e-commerce website will give you an impression that the Indian smartphone market is flooded with options. At least that's what the general belief is. You have multiple options at every price point. That's not how the scene was about five years back. The market was largely dominated by Apple and Samsung. Now, there is a new smartphone launch every other week. So many brands too. Or, are there?

It may look like the smartphone universe is expanding but in reality, it has shrunk with only a few companies controlling the whole market. Confused? You must think there is so much competition in the market right now. You are not entirely wrong.

More than 52 million units were shipped in India in the third quarter of 2021. Yet, the current scenario makes it difficult for a common user to identify the maker of its smartphone. That's because of this brand-sub-brand game that has become popular over the past few years and is probably the biggest weapon for smartphone companies to expand their market share.

The only notable brands who are not playing this game are probably Apple, Samsung and Asus. If you still consider Asus as a smartphone company. It launched only one phone this year. Rest, every brand is part of a larger ecosystem. Let's have a look.

Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco

Xiaomi is the biggest smartphone maker in India. It ships the most units to the country. It has the biggest market share. Xiaomi's success can be attributed to the Redmi-branded phones. They were the first to offer great hardware at an aggressive price. They were also the first to truly exploit the online sales.

But, Xiaomi had ambitions to be more than just a brand for masses. It wanted to make premium phones as well. Brand perception was already established though. So, what did Xiaomi do? It created Redmi as a sub-brand - a new brand under the same company with a different market positioning and pricing strategy.

Then, it also created Mi (now Xiaomi) as another sub-brand with a more premium market positioning. So, Xiaomi would sell affordable products under the Redmi sub-brand and target the premium categories with the Mi or Xiaomi branding. It allowed Xiaomi to target different set of customers. Needless to say, the strategy has been working so far.

If only things were so simple though. A couple of years back, Xiaomi saw the possibility of introducing another smartphone that targets the young audience which prefers performance to other things. Poco was established as a sub-brand and entered the Poco F1 — a phone that needs no introduction. As ambitions grew, Poco was separated from Xiaomi and established as a new brand altogether.

Currently, you have phones from Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco. All three sub-brands continue to share resources. They have the same software teams. They run the same MIUI. They often rebrand each other's products and launch them under a different name in different markets.

So, while customers think they have more options to choose from, they are opting for similar experience.

BBK group - Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, iQOO

Most of you might not have heard about the BBK group, but it has mastered this brand and sub-brand game and is the biggest smartphone company in India right now. It owns five major smartphone brands - Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo and iQOO — each with a different philosophy. At least till now.

BBK Electronics is a big deal when it comes to smartphones. Oppo and Vivo are the double pivot for this electronic giant. Both these brands have become major players in China as well as other markets, including India. While Xiaomi focused more on online market, Oppo and Vivo have made deep penetrated into the tier-2 and tier-3 cities with their strong offline channels.

Then, comes OnePlus — probably the only brand that has managed to challenge Apple and Samsung's supremacy in the premium market. It became popular because of its top-quality products and unique software experience. Oppo and OnePlus have been merged now. Time will tell whether it's a good decision or not but, the uniqueness will fade for sure.

BBK was aware that it needs to challenge Xiaomi to truly establish itself as a market leader. So, Realme has brought in as a direct rival to Redmi. Honestly, Realme has outdone itself and is now among the top five smartphone brands in India. It has grown and now sells premium phones too. Even Realme has introduced a sub-brand - Dizo - which mostly deals with lifestyle products.

If you thought this is it, hold my iQOO. The latest to join the BBK group is iQOO - a sub-brand of Vivo in China and an independent brand (at least on paper) in India. iQOO follows a similar philosophy as Poco does for Xiaomi. It focuses on performance driven phones and tries to target younger audience. The company is still new and trying to find its feet.

Once again, Oppo and OnePlus share the same software now. So do Vivo and iQOO. The phones are rebranded for different markets and at the end of the day, you are being served by the same parent company.

HMD Global and Nokia

Here is an example that not all sub-brands achieve similar kind of success. Nokia at its peak was the phone company to look up to. It ruled the phone market like none other. It was a fan favourite. Even during the tough phase. Some wept when the company was sold to Microsoft in 2013. And again, when Microsoft decided to shut it down in 2016. Only for HMD global to buy it.

HMD is a start-up owned by some ex-Nokia employees who want to tap into the Nostalgia of Nokia phones but, are yet to figure out a proper strategy for the same. Result? The company is selling some sub-standard phones, most of which feel overpriced. Nokia has also restricted itself to budget and mid-range phones ever since the HMD takeover. So, no more flagships. As of now.

Motorola and Lenovo

Adding to the nostalgia on the list is Motorola. Who can forget the good old days of Moto Razr and Flip! It was one of the rare American companies that shined in the Android ecosystem. It also had to pay the cost of competition from Chinese companies. Only to be bought by a Chinese company later.

Motorola is now owned by Lenovo and to be fair, has seen some sort of a turnaround over the past 18 months or so. It has launched some good smartphones that competes with offerings from Xiaomi and Realme in the mid-range segment. But, there is a lot of work yet to be done.

Separately, Lenovo continues to make phones too. Few and far though. Both the companies share their resources just like other smartphone companies on the list.

Transsion Holdings - Infinix, iTel and Tecno

Here is another company you might have not heard of but continues to do well in India, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Transsion Holdings has three brands under it - Infinix, iTel and Tecno.

While Infinix and Tecno have some good smartphones in their portfolio, Tecno focuses more on feature phones. In fact, Infinix has started pushing beyond phones. It has launched laptops, smart TVs and even personal audio devices in the country.

In this case, there is more separation within the brands.

What's the problem though?

We often hear - more the merrier. So many brands and sub-brands mean that the smartphone maker is growing, getting more competitive and consumers have more options to choose from. So, what's the problem? Exactly that. Consumers think that they have options to choose from but, actually they don't. These options are just being created to make them feel like there are alternatives at same price or with similar features. It's just a strategy to target different set of customers.

Honestly, it would be unfair to blame smartphone companies. This is a classic business strategy, followed in almost every sector. Take Volkswagen for example. It sells passenger cars in different parts of the world under Audi, Bentley, Volkswagen, Buggati, Porsche, Lamborghini, SEAT and Skoda brands. It even sells motorcycles under Ducati brand.

It's a common practice in hospitality too. You have the same hotel chain owning different properties under different names to target customers with different priorities and offer them difference experiences altogether.

In case of smartphones, it's a little more concerning because there is a lot of overlapping too. You have a Redmi and a Poco selling literally the same phone with different name at exactly the same price. Then, you have an iQOO and a Realme doing almost the same. It just confuses customers who don't know the details.

And, that's where the consumers lose. We will have to wait to find out whether this game continues or at some point brands start focusing more on creating unique experiences.