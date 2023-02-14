Who is ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, all you need to know

ChatGPT ushered in a whole new era in the tech world and companies like Google and Opera are also trying to make it big in the AI race. Even though Artificial Intelligence has been around for quite some time, ChatGPT's popularity got people talking about it at a much grander scale. From students using it to write essays to content creators generating video scripts by entering various prompts, ChatGPT has been used widely. A premium version of the AI chatbot was also rolled out recently. However, users can also access the paid version by visiting OpenAI's website and logging in.

With so much talk around ChatGPT, let's take a look at the man behind it all- Sam Altman. Being the CEO of OpenAI, Sam co-founded the company along with Elon Musk in 2015.

Obsessed with technology since a young age

According to an article in The New Yorker that dates back to 2016, Sam had an early passion for technology and began programming at the age of eight.

""The thing people forget about human babies is that they take years to learn anything interesting," Sam told the publication. He added, "If A.I. researchers were developing an algorithm and stumbled across the one for a human baby, they'd get bored watching it, decide it wasn't working, and shut it down."

Growing up

Sam grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and developed a keen interest in coding at a young age. He became proficient in programming a Macintosh, which ultimately became his 'lifeline in the world'. In an interview with The New Yorker, he said, "Growing up gay in the Midwest in the two-thousands was not the most awesome thing. And finding AOL chat rooms was transformative. Secrets are bad when you're eleven or twelve."

Dropping out of college

After studying computer science at Stanford University, Sam, along with two friends, dropped out of college to work on Loopt, an app that allowed friends to share their location. They later sold the company for USD 43 million. The report also says that Sam was in a relationship with one of the co-founders of Loopt. After dating for nine years, the couple split up. "I thought I was going to marry him—very in love with him," Sam told The New Yorker.

After selling Loopt, Sam founded Hydrazine Capital and eventually became the president of Y Combinator in 2014, succeeding Paul Graham. Y Combinator has been the starting point for companies like AirBnb, Reddit, Quora, and Twitch. In 2014, he also delivered a lecture in the prestigious Stanford University.

The article in The New Yorker also reveals how Sam is 'prepared for survival in case the world ends'. He told the publication, "I prep for survival. My problem is that when my friends get drunk they talk about the ways the world will end. After a Dutch lab modified the H5N1 bird-flu virus, five years ago, making it super contagious, the chance of a lethal synthetic virus being released in the next twenty years became, well, nonzero. The other most popular scenarios would be A.I. that attacks us and nations fighting with nukes over scarce resources."

He added, "I try not to think about it too much. But I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to."

Sam's mother also talked about her son's belief in the apocalypse and said that he is an 'optimist yet a survivalist, with a sense that things can always go deeply wrong, and that there's no single place in the world where you're deeply at home'.

She said, "Sam does keep an awful lot tied up inside. He'll call and say he has a headache—and he'll have Googled it, so there's some cyber-chondria in there, too. I have to reassure him that he doesn't have meningitis or lymphoma, that it's just stress."

Collaborating with Elon Musk for OpenAI

As per reports, OpenAI was founded in 2015 with the intent of saving humanity from the potential destruction of AI. The company was launched as a non-profit research company, dedicated to the cause. Sam Altman and Elon Musk were among the founders of the company.

Musk resigned from OpenAI in 2018 as his other two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, were also working on AI technologies. In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations. Microsoft has recently strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and the same was revealed in a press release.

OpenAI has since its inception developed several AI tools, such as ChatGPT and DALL.E. Both are quite popular today and are being used across the world.