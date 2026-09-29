Who is Chirantan 'CJ' Desai, Meta's pick to lead its enterprise AI push?

"We believe superintelligence will create significant new opportunities for all people and businesses," Zuckerberg said in a post on X on Monday.

He described Meta Enterprise Platform as the "next major pillar" of the company’s business. The platform will bring together Meta’s AI models, agents, infrastructure and experience working with businesses.

From MongoDB to Meta

Desai joins Meta from MongoDB, where he served as President and CEO from November 2025. His tenure at the database software company was relatively brief before his move to Meta.

Before MongoDB, Desai spent about a year at Cloudflare. He was President of Product and Engineering from October 2024 to November 2025.

His longest recent stint was at ServiceNow, where he spent nearly eight years after joining in December 2016.

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At ServiceNow, Desai began as Chief Product Officer and went on to hold several senior positions, including Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and President and COO.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his departure from ServiceNow in 2024, Desai said his time there included 16 major platform releases, multiple new product launches, and work on AI innovation.

Earlier career in technology

Before ServiceNow, Desai spent about three years at EMC, where he held roles including President of the Emerging Technologies Division.

He had earlier spent around nine years at cybersecurity company Symantec. His roles there included Executive Vice President of Information Management and Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Endpoint and Mobility Group.

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Desai began his career in product development and engineering roles at Pivotal Corporation and Oracle.

His career has therefore spanned software, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications and AI.

Desai studied at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He earned both a master's degree in computer science and an MBA.

What Desai will do at Meta

At Meta, Desai will lead the company's newly created enterprise effort.

Zuckerberg said the platform would initially bring Meta's technology stack to businesses and developers, including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, and Muse Code.

"Meta Enterprise Platform will use our strengths that few other companies have: advanced models, leading agents, large-scale infrastructure, and years of working closely with many businesses," Zuckerberg said.

Desai said his focus would be on turning Meta's AI capabilities into products for businesses and developers.

"I am very excited to share that I’m joining Meta as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer to lead Meta’s enterprise efforts reporting to Mark Zuckerberg," Desai said in a LinkedIn post. "This newly formed unit will focus on translating Meta's AI leadership into transformative products for developers and businesses."

Desai said the next phase of AI would change how companies operate, from developing products and engaging customers to making decisions and running day-to-day operations.

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"The first wave of AI tremendously changed what individuals could accomplish. Over the next few years, businesses of every size will rebuild how they innovate, sell, and serve customers, and run day to day efficiently using AI," he said.

He added that companies would be able to redesign entire workflows, "from product development and customer engagement to decision-making, and, ultimately, scale".

Desai's view of Meta's advantage

Desai said Meta already has several assets that could help it build an enterprise platform, including its AI models, infrastructure, and agents.

"Meta has a rare advantage in this transition: advanced AI models, large-scale infrastructure, and agents paired with an ecosystem that already helps millions of advertisers and hundreds of millions of businesses grow and succeed," he said. "Bringing those strengths together creates the opportunity to build an entirely new enterprise platform."

Zuckerberg said Desai brings experience across AI, infrastructure, business applications, and security, along with an extensive industry network. "I'm excited about beginning this new chapter for Meta and looking forward to working closely with CJ," Zuckerberg said.