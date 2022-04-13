Who is head of Xiaomi India, Manu Jain may no longer be in hot seat?

India's leading smartphone company, Xiaomi finds itself in the news after the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Manu Kumar Jain, a global VP at Xiaomi and considered its India head, to appear before its officers. Xiaomi has been under investigation by ED since February this year on whether the company's business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws. The summon gives rise to a buzz that Jain, who has been heading Xiaomi's India business for the past few years, is no longer in the hot seat in India. Instead, it seems that he is now based in Dubai.

Even as the talks around that Jain, who has been instrumental in the success of Xiaomi India, is no longer the head of the Indian entity, Xiaomi is staying mum. The company is neither confirming nor denying that Jain is no longer its India head.

Jain has been at the centre of Xiaomi's tremendous growth in the country since joining the company in 2014. He took over as the company's India head from Hugo Barra. Till now, he was the Managing Director of Xiaomi India and was also serving as Xiaomi's Global vice-president. During his tenure, Xiaomi not only grabbed the top spot among smartphone makers in India but, also expanded to other categories like smart TVs, smart home products and more.

However, all of Jain's social media profiles now only mention his global role, suggesting that he has left the role of Xiaomi India's Managing Director. Neither Manu or Xiaomi have confirmed this development officially. India Today Tech has reached out to Xiaomi India for a comment and will update the story if and when we get it.

It's worth mentioning that Manu hasn't been at Xiaomi's recent India launches and he is also no longer as active on Twitter as he used to be earlier. Though, he recently teased the launch of Xiaomi 12 Pro through his Twitter account. The flagship phone from Xiaomi is set to be launched in India later this month. There is a buzz that he is now living and working in Dubai.

According to a report by Reuters, the Enforcement Directorate is looking into existing business structures between Xiaomi India, its contract manufacturers and its parent entity in China. The agency even asked Jain for various company documents in February. These included details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns, financial statements and information of key executives running the business.

Xiaomi has about 24 per cent market share in India's smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research -- about 5 per cent more than South Korean giant Samsung. The last 12 months have been critical for the company as it has tried to move beyond the 'Redmi-branded' phones and serve the audience with more premium offerings under the Xiaomi branding. While the company continues to do well, it is facing competition from all sides, especially from BBK group-owned smartphone companies - Realme, Vivo and OnePlus.