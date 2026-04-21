Who is John Ternus? Apple's new CEO, replacing Tim Cook, as he moves to a new role

Apple's next chapter has a name and a date. The company announced on Monday that Tim Cook will step down as chief executive officer and transition to executive chairman of Apple's board of directors, effective September 1, 2026. John Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will succeed him as CEO, a transition approved unanimously by the board following what Apple described as a long-term succession planning process.

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Cook will remain in the CEO role through the summer, working closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth handover. As executive chairman, he will continue to engage with policymakers around the world and assist with select aspects of the company.

Cook's farewell

In a statement, Cook reflected on 15 years leading one of the world's most valuable companies with characteristic restraint. "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world," he said.

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Who is John Ternus?

Ternus joined Apple's product design team in 2001, became a vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013, and joined the executive team in 2021 as senior vice president. Over 25 years, he has had a hand in some of Apple's most consequential hardware, including the iPad, AirPods, multiple generations of iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch.

His fingerprints are on the recent iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the radically thin iPhone Air, and the MacBook Neo.

His team also drove advancements in AirPods, turning them into what Apple describes as an all-in-one hearing health system capable of functioning as over-the-counter hearing aids. He has been central to Apple's push on durability, repairability and sustainable materials, including a recycled aluminium compound introduced across multiple product lines and 3D-printed titanium in Apple Watch Ultra 3.

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Ternus holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and previously worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems before joining Apple.

In his own statement, Ternus was measured but clear about the weight of the moment. "I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple's mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor," he said.

Alongside the CEO transition, Arthur Levinson, Apple's non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will become lead independent director effective September 1, 2026. Ternus will join the board of directors on the same date.