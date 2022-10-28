Who is Parag Agrawal and why Elon Musk terminated him? What happened so far, all you need to know

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal's decade-long association with the micro-blogging company ended with Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. Agarwal, who was the first Indian-origin CEO of the company, was fired by Musk a year after he was appointed as the CEO of the company. Along with Agrawal, Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Nel Segal were also terminated by Musk. The Tesla CEO acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal a couple of months after pulling out of the deal. Minutes after taking over the company, Musk tweeted saying that the "bird is freed".

As per employees familiar with the matter, both Agrawal and Twitter's San Francisco office were handed over the termination notice. When the Twitter deal was closed, Agrawal and Segal were escorted out of Twitter's San Francisco office. It is certain that as soon as Musk takes over Twitter, Agarwal will be fired. As the tech world is jostled with the big news, here is more about Parag Agrawal, his association with Twitter and his rift with Elon Musk.

Who is Parag Agrawal?

Parag Agrawal's appointment as the Twitter CEO was a matter of great joy for the Indians. Agrawal was born in Ajmer, Rajasthan in India. He completed his graduation in computer science and engineering from IIT Bombay. Later on, he moved to the United States to pursue a PhD in computer science at Stanford University.

Agarwal joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011. In 2017, Agrawal was appointed as the Chief Technology Officer. It was only in 2021 when Parag took over the mantle as the CEO of the company after Jack Dorsey's departure.

Why did Elon Musk fire Parag Agrawal?

Ever since the Twitter acquisition was being discussed, rumours were rife that Agrawal would be terminated as soon as Twitter goes to Musk. The Tesla Chief had time and again expressed his dislike for Twitter's management, which included Agrawal and Vijay Gadde. In some of Musk's leaked chats, he had discussed with former Twitter CEO Dorsey how he and Agrawal cannot work together.

How much money will Parag Agrawal get after getting fired?

In less than a year, Agarwal had to leave his position, but he is clearly not at a loss. As per a research film Equilar, Agrawal is entitled to get $32 million.

As per fresh reports, Parag Agrawal not just has the golden parachute clause in his contract with Twitter but he also holds some shares in the company. According to a Twitter filing with the SEC in the US, Parag holds a little over 128,000 Twitter shares, which are now worth around $7 million at the price Musk is paying. So Agrawal could get a little more as severance pay and the amount could be somewhere close to $50 million.

