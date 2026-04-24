Who is Parminder Singh, the newly-appointed CEO of the Reliance-Meta AI joint venture?

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), the enterprise AI joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta Platforms, has named Parminder Singh as its founding chief executive officer, tapping a seasoned Asia-Pacific technology leader to helm one of India’s most ambitious AI bets.

“Enterprise AI in India is not a future story — it is a right-now opportunity. Indian enterprises need a trusted AI partner who understands both the technology and the business context. REIL is built to be exactly that. With Jio and Meta’s combined capabilities, we have a genuinely differentiated proposition. I am deeply honoured to lead this venture, and excited by what we can build together,” Singh said.

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Singh steps into the role at a time when enterprise AI adoption is accelerating, with REIL aiming to combine Meta’s AI capabilities with Reliance’s enterprise reach, compute infrastructure, and Jio’s nationwide connectivity to build sovereign, scalable AI solutions for businesses.

A career spanning Big Tech giants

Singh brings over three decades of experience across global technology companies, including Google, Apple, Twitter, and IBM, where he held leadership roles across Asia-Pacific markets.

At Google, he led the display advertising business for APAC, managing billion-dollar revenue operations and helping build alternative revenue streams beyond search. Earlier, he played a key role in monetising digital properties in India, including efforts around online sports streaming monetisation during the IPL.

His stint at Twitter saw him as a founding member of its Asia business, where he set up operations across seven countries and drove some of the platform’s fastest-growing revenue markets globally.

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Driving transformation at scale

Singh’s role was at Mediacorp, where he served as Chief Commercial and Digital Officer from 2017 to 2024. There, he led a sweeping digital and AI-led transformation of Singapore’s national media network.

He revamped the company’s business model, launched new revenue streams, and built partnerships with global platforms and publishers, helping the digital business grow at twice the industry rate. His tenure also saw the rollout of performance marketing models, content-commerce initiatives, and large-scale creator ecosystem programmes.

Singh also co-founded ClayboxAI, an advisory firm focused on building organisational AI fluency, and WeKamp, an AI-powered community platform currently in pilot.

Early career and foundations

Singh began his career at HCL before moving to Apple, where he rose to Head of India Sales during a formative period marked by the launch of products like the iMac and iPod. He later joined IBM, where he led marketing strategy across hardware, software, and services in Asia-Pacific.

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He holds an MBA in Marketing from Panjab University.

What is the Reliance-Meta JV?

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL) is a joint venture between Reliance Intelligence Limited (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited) and Facebook Overseas Inc. (a subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc.) focused on delivering enterprise AI solutions for Indian businesses.

The JV brings together Meta’s AI capabilities and Reliance’s enterprise reach, AI compute infrastructure, and Jio’s nationwide connectivity, offering Indian organisations access to secure, sovereign, and scalable AI built for the realities of the Indian enterprise.