Who is Player Unknown in PUBG? New report sheds light on PUBG makers

The popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- PUBG, even though in different forms, finds its way to stick around despite the many regulations that have been passed in the past year. An online report has now highlighted the journey of the game and the work that went behind its creation and success and founding South Korean company Krafton. It further throws light on PUBG's creators, developers, stakeholders as well as Chinese internet giant Tencent's stake.

Nikkei Aisa quoted Krafton chairman Change Byung-Gyu who noted that not many South Korean game companies had attempted to enter the Indian market. "It's not an easy country to access. But we have been doing business there (since) even before the coronavirus pandemic. If we see a chance, we give it a try. We do it globally. That's the color of Krafton," Chang said during a press conference. Chang notes that craftsmanship is partly behind the company's success and Kraton's motto -- "Keep the craftsmanship on" -- is the source of its name.

Chang founded Bluehole Studio, Krafton's predecessor, in 2007, initiating a multiplayer online role-playing genre known as MMORPG. Bluehole's first game was Tera which was not very successful. A decade later, the company acquired game studios including Ginno Games, which launched PUBG, the battle royale game. Chang is part of South Korea's first generation of tech startup entrepreneurs. Chang is Krafton's biggest shareholder followed by Image Frame Investment, which is a subsidiary of China's Tencent Holdings. Krafton is also supported by other investors including his wife Chung Seung-hye who have a combined stake of 9.8 per cent.

Krafton CEO Kim Chang-Han, 47 joined Bluehole in 2015 and suggested the creation of PUBG -- a last-man-standing shooter in which 100 players compete on a remote island in a winner-take-all showdown where strategic gameplay is as important as weapon skills. It was Kim who hired a scouting Irish game developer Brendan Greene, the inventor of the battle royale genre and known by his gaming nickname -- PlayerUnknown. He is currently the director of special projects for PUBG Corp owned by Krafton.

In an interview, Kim called himself the accelerator in the company and likened Chang to the brake, saying "he always rushes to launch new projects while Chang coolly examines their potential." The report further highlights that the employees at Krafton put in long hours, he noted that developers work for over 12 hours when launching a new game. Chang in a book himself noted that he worked for over 100 hours while establishing Neowiz.

Krafton raised $3.75 billion which is roughly Rs 27,890 crores in South Korea's second-largest IPO after Samsung Life Insurance's float in 2010, even after the firm cut its fund-raising target by a quarter after regulators ordered it to revise its filings, Reuters reported. Some 65 percent of the IPO proceeds will go to Krafton, which plans to use the bulk of the funds to acquire other gaming companies. The remainder went to shareholders cashing out their investments.



