Who is Sriram Krishnan, a Twitter insider helping Elon Musk steady the ship

With Twitter undergoing rapid changes after its acquisition, its new owner Elon Musk is working with a number of trusted friends and acquaintances to steady the ship. One of these persons inside the "war room" that Musk set up immediately after entering the Twitter HQ is Sriram Krishnan, a venture capitalist and an ex-Twitter employee. Given his connection to Twitter, Sriram is almost an insider who is helping Musk navigate the company.

It is possible that Sriram is crucial to Musk's effort at taking the full control of Twitter and shaping it into a company that carries his stamp. This is because some others -- mainly the top Twitter management -- who could have helped him do so have been either fired by Musk or are leaving in droves. Immediately after buying Twitter, Musk fired its CEO Parag Agrawal. Although, now with Sriram in his war room it is possible that Musk may not miss Parag that much.

So, who is Sriram Krishnan and what is his India connection?

Sriram Krishnan currently works as investor and partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz -- a16Z. The company is one of the investors in Musk's purchase of Twitter. Krishanan, who was a Twitter employee from 2017-2019, has "temporarily" joined a team of trouble-shooters to set up a new operation and help Musk revamp the site.

The New York Times reports that Krishanan and other executives are laying the foundation of Musk's Twitter while Elon Musk, busy and involved as he is, also keeps an eye on his other businesses and ventures.

Sharing the details of new role, Sriram Krishnan posted a picture of Twitter HQ on Twitter and wrote, "Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen."

According to the employee page of Andreessen Horowitz's website, Sriram Krishan works as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and is an investor in budding consumer startups.

He has also served on the boards of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork. Prior to joining a16z, Sriram Krishnan was part of the core consumer product teams at Twitter, Snap and Facebook. He was leading Snap's Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network. Krishnan started his career with Microsoft and worked on various APIs/services for Windows Azure.

Krishnan also authored "Programming Windows Azure" published by O'Reilly.

But of late, Krishnan is known better for hosting The Good Time Show with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy. The show is now available on YouTube. It's a nightly show which interviews celebrities and tech bigwigs. In the past the show has featured Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Balmer and even AR Rahman. Although, on the YouTube page of the show the most post popular episodes all feature Marc Andreessen, who is Krishnan's boss at a16z.

Sriram Krishnan's India connection

Just like the fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Krishnan too has a strong India connection. Details available in public domain reveal that Krishnan was born in Chennai and was raised in "typical middle-class Indian upbringings". His schooling then was all in India, and so was his college education. Krishnan did his Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) from SRM Engineering College, Anna University.

He met his wife Aarthi Ramamurhty in college in 2003. The two live in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighbourhood and have a 2-year-old daughter. Krishnan had joined Microsoft in 2005 and worked there until 2011. Aarthi too worked with Microsoft around the same time.

As far as Elon Musk is concerned, according to a NYT report, Sriram Krishanan met Elon Musk when he visited SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Later Musk was invited to Sriram's show The Good Time Show.