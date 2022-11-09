Who is Sriram Krishnan, the man helping Elon Musk? New report reveals details of his life in Chennai

Tesla Chief Elon Musk kicked up a storm when he wiped out almost half of Twitter's workforce days after acquiring the company. He started with firing the top executives first, which included former CEO Parag Agrawal, company's legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Nel Segal. While Musk parted ways with a lot of existing employees, he also formed a little team of new people. One of the people he has roped in to play a key role in Twitter is also of Indian-origin. Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin software engineer, who previously worked with Twitter, was invited by Musk to join the company again.

Sriram Krishnan's name has been trending ever since Agrawal was fired from his role as the CEO of the company. However, Krishnan's role in the company has not been revealed yet. He refused to divulge any details regarding his role at Twitter when he was approached by publications. He told the BBC that he "can't help right now with anything Twitter-related". Sources have told the daily that he is apparently a part of Musk's inner circle.

Soon after Musk's takeover, Krishnan announced his association with the company via a tweet. He said, "Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.I believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen.

It can be safe to assume that Sriram Krishnan will hold an important position in the company. Just like Parag Agrawal, the former CEO, Krishnan also hails from India.

Sriram Krishnan's days in Chennai

Krishnan was born in Chennai to a traditional and middle-class family. He describes getting a computer, which used to be a luxury in the late 1990s, as a life-changing moment for him. "It cost about 60,000-70,000 rupees [$730-840; £638-744], a large part of my father's pay check," he told Marika Mogilko, a Youtuber, in an interview conducted in 2021. "I told him I would use it for my studies."

However, even though he got a computer, he did not have an internet connection because a dial-up connection was too expensive for a middle-class family. That did not stop him from learning what he was interested in– coding. As per a BBC report, Krishnan would buy coding books to teach himself the basics. Soon, Krishnan got admitted to the Anna University in Chennai where he studied engineering. At the same college, he met his wife, Aarthi Ramamurhty. Both of them moved to America in 2007 and joined Microsoft.