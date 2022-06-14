Why Apple may ditch iPhone 14 mini this year

Apple will reportedly continue to launch four iPhone models this year with a slight change. According to recent leaks, the company will ditch the 'mini' iPhone model over a plain 'max' variant. It means the company will likely introduce four models, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 'max' version of the regular model is said to offer a display size of 6.7 inches. To recall, the 'mini' version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 came with a 5.4-inch display. The new change will finally let customers enjoy the big-screen iPhone without paying the premium price that the 'Pro Max' version typically carries. Although Apple is yet to officially announce its iPhone 14 line-up, this small-yet-significant change seems likely so far this year.

The plan to introduce a new 'max' version of non-pro iPhones may attract new customers as Apple is also rumoured to continue using the A15 Bionic chipset on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The same chipset currently powers the entire iPhone 13 series. It means that regular iPhone 14 buyers will have access to limited features, and a bigger screen will definitely top the list.

But the pertinent question remains - why is Apple ditching a mini version of its iPhone, which already is a rarity in the current smartphone world dominated by large screens. It also raises questions about the fate of the current iPhone 13 mini, which is available in India from Rs 69,900 onwards.

Low sales

Many experts had anticipated that Apple would discontinue the 'mini' versions of iPhones with the iPhone 13 series launched last year. A report even claimed that Apple stopped iPhone 12 mini production in June 2021 - nearly eight months after its debut. Similar claims were made by JP Morgan analyst William Yang in February 2021, who had said Apple is planning to scale down the iPhone 12 mini's production due to low sales.

Similarly, research by Washington-based Consumer Intelligence Research Partners data shows that the iPhone 13 continues to attract "a very small" share of customers. In the US, where iPhones dominate the smartphone market, the latest mini model had the smallest sales share against its three siblings. Interestingly, the other three iPhone 13 models were much more popular and had the largest sales share in the US after several years.

The research further claims that the Apple iPhone 13 series had a 71 percent sales share in the US between January and March 2022 (Q1 2022). However, iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini had only a three percent sales share.

iPhone SE 3 conundrum

A mini-sized iPhone also confuses the buyer whether to go for a bigger Android flagship or its more affordable iPhone SE 3. For instance, the latest-gen iPhone SE 3 mini and iPhone 13 mini come with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. It means, despite a vast price difference, customers are mainly getting the same processing power on the smartphone.

It also indicates that a small-sized iPhone mainly attracts customers for the price and not the form factor. Despite its performance and features, regular customers will likely choose a flagship Android phone, which now gets a large display and good cameras - if not the best. Similarly, customers planning to upgrade their old smartphones will go for a bigger iPhone or an Android smartphone.

When it comes to the interface, brands like Samsung and Motorola and Samsung (even Google globally) are offering an intuitive Android OS experience, which can rival iOS for iPhones and iPods. Overall, it makes sense for Apple to discontinue a mini-iPhone to boost the sales of the iPhone SE 3 or whatever they might call their compact smartphone.

What happens to the iPhone 13 mini after iPhone 14 Max?

Despite low sales, the iPhone 13 mini could remain in the picture following the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. If rumours about the chipset are accurate, it would essentially mean three A15 Bionic SoC-powered smartphones in the market this year.

If Apple decides to fully tank the mini model, it would mark the end of premium-compact iPhones.

Also read: | Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 launch timeline, colour options leaked

Also read: | OnePlus could stop offering iconic alert slider on affordable phones

Also read: | iPhone 14 front camera to feature 6P lens, rumoured to get auto-focus support