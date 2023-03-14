Why do phone batteries explode and how to prevent such incidents

This isn't the first time a smartphone has exploded. As per the latest report coming from 91Mobiles, a Xiaomi 11 Lite NE phone exploded in Bihar recently while it was placed on a bed. The report states that the phone belonged to Sanjeev Raja, a resident of Mohaddinagar, Bhagalpur in Bihar, who shared videos and images of his damaged phone catching fire with the publication.

Xiaomi phone explodes: what happened

In most past incidents, smartphones exploded when they were connected to the charger but that wasn't the case this time. Raja claimed that the phone exploded even when it was not connected to the charger. The good thing is that no one was harmed as the phone was away from the owner and the members of his family when it exploded.

Raja claimed that his Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, which he purchased in December 2021, started emitting smoke suddenly while it was placed on his bed. As per the report, the impact of the blast was so severe that at least 2-3 layers of the mattress were burnt, and the back cover of the phone was glued to the bedsheet due to the fire.

What the company said

Xiaomi was quick at investigating the matter and classified the explosion under "customer induced damage". In an official statement, the company noted, "Post our investigation, the cause of this unfortunate incident has been identified as physical tampering with the device. The damage was caused due to puncture marks on the battery and thus, this is classified under 'customer induced damage'. We are in constant touch with the customer to guide him through the resolution process. Further, at Xiaomi India, we have a strong after-sales network of 2000+ Xiaomi Authorised Services centers that work relentlessly to provide 24X7 support to our fans and customers. We would request our customers to refrain from opening their devices or applying external pressure and visit Xiaomi Authorized Service centers if they require any assistance."

Explained: Why do phones explode?

This isn't the first time that a smartphone has exploded. But the question is – why exactly do smartphones blast? In most instances, blasts are to do with the phone's battery. So, ensuring that the battery of the phone is in good shape is the responsibility of the customer.

Smartphones these days are equipped with lithium-ion batteries, which have a balance of positive and negative electrodes that allow them to recharge. When the components of a phone battery break, it results in a volatile reaction and that often leads to phone exploding incidents.

Several factors contribute to the damage to a phone battery, but the most common is excessive heat. So, if a battery heats up quickly when on charge or during heavy usage, the chemical makeup of a phone battery can be damaged and that can result in a chain reaction called thermal runaway. This process makes the battery generate more heat, which in turn results in phones catching fire.

Another reason that can affect the integrity of the battery is any kind of physical damage. So, ensure to not drop or bend the phone at any point in time. Some of the other reasons that can end up damaging the phone battery are -- the phone being exposed to the sun for too long, malware in the CPU, and charging devastation.

While most of it is under users' control, there is some damage that a user does not have much control over. These include devices that have been in use for many years and can fade the internal components of the battery. In such instances, the phone battery can swell and overheat. There are also times when the battery can explode due to manufacturing defects as well, but that's rare, although there's a possibility for it.

How to prevent phones from exploding?

Most smartphones do give warnings before any explosion incidents. For instance, there could be some popping sounds or smell of burning plastic or chemicals or the device may heat up too often. Users must also note these warnings and turn off the phone immediately and take it to the service center.

Now, in order to prevent phone explosion incidents from happening in the first place, there are a few things phone users should keep in mind.

--Prevent your phone from any physical damage.

--It is best to avoid extreme outdoor temperatures.

--Always ensure to maintain good battery hygiene.

--Always best to use cables and charges offered by the phone brand.

--Protect the phone safe from malware that can damage the battery.