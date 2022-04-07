Why do smartphones explode and here is how to prevent it

Smartphone explosion have become common days. Many smartphones, some infact from renowned brands, have exploded in the recent past. In some cases, the users have even sustained injuries. The OnePlus phones have exploded recently. Samsung also has had cases of phone explosion due to which it even had to discontinue the product. But this is not the case just with Samsung or any other specific brand. There is a lot behind an exploding phone than just its brands.

Have you ever though why do smartphones explode or what can be done to prevent it? Let's discuss this here today. Most of the times, the smartphones itself do not explode. It is the battery inside which is the main culprit. There can be several reasons behind this like a faulty battery or overcharging.

Every phone's battery has a system which includes two electrodes that are kept apart from each other through separators. In a faulty battery, it may happen that the separators don't work properly causing the two electrodes to touch each other and thus, causing an explosion. When the two electrodes touch each other, the electrolyte inside start receiving direct energy instead of the electrodes. Electrolytes are hyper sensitive to heat so when the temperature goes up, electrolytes react and this reaction emits gas which further increases the heat. The repeated chemical reaction inside emits more and more gas and as a result producing more heat. This leads to thermal runaway that causes fire.

Using wrong charger or leaving phone around heat or under sun for too long can also cause your phone to explode. Overcharging your phone cannot lead to explosion but if your phone's battery comes with an unknown factory defect then there is a possibility of explosion.

Here's what you can do to prevent explosion:

--Use authentic, reliable and certifies chargers. Wrong chargers can cause excessive heating if the device leading to battery defect.

--Avoid keeping your phone in and around high temperature.

--Avoid causing physical damage to your phone.

--Always try to charge your phone between 30 to 80 per cent battery life. Do not wait till the battery drops critical.