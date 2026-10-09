'Why does China not allow Starlink': Author asks Elon Musk; says matter is bigger than technology, quality of service

MUST READ | Elon Musk says Starlink blocked by 'oligarchs' in India: 'You can guess who they are'

However, he later criticised Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, asking if he was the “real boss” of India. To that Rahul Gandhi had quipped: “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.”

Malhotra said in his tweet that an alliance with Rahul Gandhi will not lead him anywhere. He said Musk’s team may have not briefed him well.

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He said that the entire Starlink matter is bigger than mere technology and quality of service. It also has a lot to do with sovereignty, said Malhotra. He said the delay is due to issues like foreign ability to decide who is denied service, foreign ability to influence social unrest and X’s record of allowing anti-India, Hinduphobic attacks.

Meanwhile, the government earlier responded to Musk’s allegations, stating that the regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory. Telecom licences have been granted to three companies, it said, adding that all of them are required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions.

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Hey Elon, why does China not allow Starlink? Is it some Chinese oligarch? China is where you are heavily invested in Tesla and yet they block Starlink. What @elonmusk does not know is that alliance with @RahulGandhi is the kiss of death in India. Clearly, Musk’s people did not brief him well. Also, the matter is bigger than mere technology and quality of service. It has to do with sovereignty issues in three ways: 1) foreign ability to decide who is denied service, especially serious in the midst of war. 2) foreign ability to influence social unrest as has happened in other countries. 3) X’s record of allowing anti-India, Hinduphobic attacks. Musk rightfully defends his own identity, and should appreciate how Hindus and Indians feel when there is blatant bias. — Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) October 8, 2026

“Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees. As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum. At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage,” it said.

The three licencees the government referred to are Musk's Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb.

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MUST READ | 'This is indeed troubling': Elon Musk tells Rahul Gandhi on Starlink's delayed entry into India

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said clearance is pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs that it is not specific to any one company.