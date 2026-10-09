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'Why does China not allow Starlink': Author asks Elon Musk; says matter is bigger than technology, quality of service

'Why does China not allow Starlink': Author asks Elon Musk; says matter is bigger than technology, quality of service

Starlink row: The government earlier responded to Musk’s allegations, stating that the regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 11:13 AM IST
'Why does China not allow Starlink': Author asks Elon Musk; says matter is bigger than technology, quality of service Starlink in India row: Author asks why satellite service is blocked in China

Starlink in India row: Indic researcher and author Rajiv Malhotra asked Elon Musk why he does not have the same level of grouse against China where his Starlink is blocked despite his massive investment in the country for Tesla. This comes amid a controversy over Starlink satellite internet services.

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“Hey Elon, why does China not allow Starlink? Is it some Chinese oligarch? China is where you are heavily invested in Tesla and yet they block Starlink,” he said. Malhotra was referring to Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet on “certain oligarchs” who were blocking Starlink to protect a "monopolistic chokehold" on the Indian market. He had not named any individual or company at that time.

MUST READ | Elon Musk says Starlink blocked by 'oligarchs' in India: 'You can guess who they are'

However, he later criticised Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, asking if he was the “real boss” of India. To that Rahul Gandhi had quipped: “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.”

Malhotra said in his tweet that an alliance with Rahul Gandhi will not lead him anywhere. He said Musk’s team may have not briefed him well.

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DON'T MISS | Elon Musk again questions Starlink delay in India: 'Licensed in 165 countries, complying with every single law'

He said that the entire Starlink matter is bigger than mere technology and quality of service. It also has a lot to do with sovereignty, said Malhotra. He said the delay is due to issues like foreign ability to decide who is denied service, foreign ability to influence social unrest and X’s record of allowing anti-India, Hinduphobic attacks.

Meanwhile, the government earlier responded to Musk’s allegations, stating that the regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory. Telecom licences have been granted to three companies, it said, adding that all of them are required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions.

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“Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees. As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum. At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage,” it said.

The three licencees the government referred to are Musk's Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb.

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MUST READ | 'This is indeed troubling': Elon Musk tells Rahul Gandhi on Starlink's delayed entry into India

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said clearance is pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs that it is not specific to any one company.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 10:56 AM IST
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