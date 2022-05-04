It seems that Apple is planning to remove outdated apps from the App Store. The Cupertino giant has reportedly sent an email to some of the developers regarding the same. This comes just a few weeks after Google announced something similar and warned developers to update their apps before the company limits their visibility. The search giant asserted that this will happen to those apps that "don't target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release version." Here's everything we know so far about Apple's latest decision.

Why is Apple removing outdated apps from the App store? Explained in 5 points

-Apple has started sending official emails to developers, which says the apps that haven't been updated for a long time will get removed from App Store. While the reason behind this decision is unknown, Google did something similar saying that the apps that are out of date and not up to security standards of Play Store will soon lose visibility in the app store.

-While Apple hasn't yet issued an official statement on the removal of the outdated applications, several developers have expressed their concern on Twitter after they received an email from the company. Some of them asserted on the microblogging site that Apple isn't giving them enough time to update their apps and that some of the apps don't require "updates or a live service model."

-In an email, Apple has reportedly mentioned that the outdated apps will remain visible to new users and will be available for download from the App Store if the developers submit an update for review in 30 days.

-"If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale." It is important to note that users don't need to worry about losing access to any app as all the previously downloaded apps will remain on users' devices as Apple might just hide the outdated apps, similar to what Google is planning to do.

-Google has given Android developers a few months of time to update their apps. As per the official statement, they have time until November 1, 2022 and the search giant has also given an option of applying for a six-month extension in case a developer can't submit an update on time.