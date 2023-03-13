Why it is important to update your phone to the latest software

Phone companies release software updates at regular intervals. Sometimes monthly, sometimes weekly. Sometimes we install these software updates, sometimes we don't. As smartphone users, we often get lazy or forget to update our devices to the latest software version. If you are one of those users, it is time to update your phone to the latest software version immediately.

Tips: But first, you must note that before updating your phone to the latest software, it is best to connect it to a stable WiFi network. That is because, oftentimes, the updates are quite large in size and end up exhausting the daily mobile data cap. So, it is always best to connect your phone to a good, working WiFi network before installing any update. Secondly, it is also suggested to back up data before installing software updates, especially large ones. This is because sometimes these updates end up resetting the device and you can lose some important personal or work data.

Now, coming to why it is extremely important to install each and every software update issued by your smartphone manufacturer. It should be noted that installing the latest software is important for both Android and iPhone users, regardless of the price of the phone. There are a few important reasons why you must get into the habit of upgrading your phone to the latest software. Take a look at them here.

You miss out on new features

Firstly, there are two types of software updates – version and security/incremental updates. Both these software updates are equally important. While version updates are larger in size and bring more changes and new features, security updates are smaller in size and may not bring significant changes. However, both are equally important for your smartphone. So, if you miss any of these updates, you will miss out on lots of new features and tweaks.

Smartphones can be vulnerable to attacks

The security updates primarily fix bugs or any security lapses, which can be misused by scammers and fraudsters to steal your hard-earned money. In simple words, security updates secure your phone from all these malicious attacks. So, it is important for smartphone users to install these updates on their phones even though they do not bring significant visual changes to the user interface. The version update, on the other hand, brings UI changes and a lot of new features, which isn't the case for security updates.

Phones may start slowing down

With time, smartphones slow down and to boost performance, most phone manufacturers release software updates at regular intervals. Many of these software updates boost the performance of the phone and help it last longer. So, it gets even more important for users to install all software updates released by their phone manufacturers.

Battery life could be impacted

Similar to performance, phone manufacturers also release software updates that improve the camera performance as well as the battery life. So, not installing all software updates on your phone can impact the battery life in the long run and you could also lose certain new camera features.

So, next time, when your phone receives a software update, install it immediately without any delay.