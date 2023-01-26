Why layoffs? Here is why Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are cutting jobs

In the last few weeks, big tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon have laid off thousands of employees globally. The CEOs of these tech companies have taken full responsibility for layoffs, and rightly so, as the fault was theirs. Now, be it Google CED Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella or Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, everyone hinted at "overhiring" at some point in time as the key reason behind layoffs.

Most tech CEOs have said that business spiked at an all-time high during the pandemic – which is around 2020 and 2021 – and for that reason they hired thousands of new employees. Now, it is because of employees working at firms are paying for the mistakes that the tech giants have made. These tech CEOs also blamed the macro economic conditions as another reason behind so many people losing jobs.

At the time of announcing layoffs, Pichai clearly said, "Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today." Though Pichai didn't clearly state that Google overhired, he did mention that the company hired to "fuel" the growing demand which didn't match the target of the company. Google has announced firing 12000 employees worldwide, starting with the United States.

Similarly, Nadella also hinted that Microsoft overhired employees during the pandemic and that has led to some roles being redundant. "We're living through times of significant change, and as I meet with customers and partners, a few things are clear. First, as we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we're now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less. We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one. At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we're turning the world's most advanced models into a new computing platform," Nadella wrote in a letter to employees. Microsoft fired 10000 employees globally.

Amazon CEO firstly blamed the "uncertain economy" and then said that the company overhired people. "This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," Jassy wrote in the official blogpost. The tech giant announced to cut over 18000 employees.

The tech industry is going through a tough time with thousands of people losing jobs. Alongside Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, many other tech companies, including Twitter, Meta, Salesforce, among others have fired hundreds and thousands of employees globally.