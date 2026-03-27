Wikipedia bans AI-written content, tightens rules on LLM use

Wikipedia has tightened its stance on artificial intelligence (AI), restricting how contributors can use large language models (LLMs) across the platform.

In updated guidance, the community-driven encyclopedia said, “Text generated by large language models (LLMs) often violates several of Wikipedia's core content policies.” As a result, “the use of LLMs to generate or rewrite article content is prohibited,” with only limited exceptions.

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The move underscores growing concern within open knowledge platforms about the reliability and verifiability of AI-generated text, particularly as tools like ChatGPT become more widely used by contributors.

Limited AI use, under strict conditions

Wikipedia is not banning AI outright. Instead, it is drawing a narrow boundary around acceptable use.

Editors are allowed to use LLMs for slight improvements to their own writing. The policy notes that “Editors are permitted to use LLMs to suggest basic copyedits to their own writing,” but only if those changes are reviewed and do not introduce new information.

The platform said that “LLMs can go beyond what you ask of them and change the meaning of the text such that it is not supported by the sources cited.”

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Translation is one notable exception. Editors can use LLMs to translate articles from other language versions of Wikipedia into English. However, this must follow guidance under Wikipedia’s existing translation policies.

The guidance also addresses a growing moderation challenge, identifying AI-generated text.

Wikipedia warns against jumping to conclusions based on writing style alone, noting that “Some editors may have similar writing styles to LLMs.” It adds that “More evidence than just stylistic or linguistic signs is needed to justify sanctions.”

Instead, moderators are encouraged to focus on whether edits comply with core content policies and to evaluate an editor’s broader contribution history.

