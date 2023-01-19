Wikipedia gets new features in first desktop update after ten years, here is what's different

For most of us, Wikipedia has been the one-stop-solution for information. From college assignments to finding out crucial information about almost anything, good-old Wikipedia often saves the day. The platform has now received its first desktop update after a decade and is now focusing more on usability. Here is what's different about the new version of Wikipedia and how you can use it to the best of its abilities.

"The updated interface, which comes on the heels of English Wikipedia's 22nd birthday (January 15), prioritizes usability and modernizes the Wikipedia experience to make it easier for everyone to access, explore, and share knowledge," the company said in a press release.

Wikipedia's first desktop update in a decade

Talking about the desktop update, Selena Deckelmann, Chief Product and Technology Officer at the Wikimedia Foundation, said, "The Wikipedia desktop update is one of the major improvements the Wikimedia Foundation is making to help people easily access the world's knowledge, in support of our mission to make sure every person on the planet has free and equitable access to knowledge, regardless of where they live or where they are from."

"The changes make it easier for people to find and learn from the work of our incredible volunteers. These features were created with feedback from readers and volunteers from all over the world, aiming to meet the needs of our increasingly diverse audience, while keeping the simple and straightforward feel that millions of people have come to trust over the last 22 years," she added.

Let's take a look at some of the new features introduced by Wikipedia that are designed to make your task easier.

Easier to navigate articles

First thing's first, the platform now has a whole new look along with a side menu popping up in every informative article to help you navigate easily. As you scroll through the article, the associated subhead on the side menu also gets highlighted so that you can find your way in the vast information pool.

Better search experience

Wikipedia's search experience also got an upgrade as the search option now leverages images and descriptions, making it easier to find articles that you need.

Language switching simplified

The Wikipedia update has also introduced better-placed language-switching tools that allow multilingual readers and editors to more quickly find their preferred language and switch between over 300 languages.

Enhanced features

Finally, the updated Wikipedia version does not remove any previous functions. It has just introduced newer features to boost user experience 'through enhancements based on consultation with Wikipedia volunteer editors, data analysis, and user testing'