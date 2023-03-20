Will ChatGPT really replace human jobs? This is what OpenAI founder thinks and it is scary

ChatGPT got even more powerful a couple of days back with the arrival of GPT-4. The more enhanced language model gives ChatGPT the ability to accept image inputs and generate output accordingly. It can also take on more complex tasks when compared to its predecessor and is much better at handling them. Moreover, GPT-4 has aced various examinations. The chatbot passed the LSAT with 88 percentile and SAT Math with 89 percentile. It also passed GRE Quantitative exam with 80th percentile and GRE verbal exam with 99th percentile. Given its exceptional capabilites, ChatGPT is being feared by many and people are arguing that it might replace many human jobs in the future.

ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman, acknowledges the possibility of the chatbot taking away human jobs. However, he also says that human creativity is limitless and that new jobs and opportunities will arise.

OpenAI founder says ChatGPT will eliminate human jobs

Altman talked about the possibility of AI replacing some human jobs in an interview with ABC News. He added that he is worried about how quickly the change will come. However, the CEO also says that human beings have 'limitless' creativity and will find new things to do eventually.

"I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts ... That is the part I worry about the most," he said.

Sam Altman also says that people should look at ChatGPT as a tool, and not a replacement for people. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," the CEO added.

On being scared of his creation

In the same interview, Altman also said that he is a bit scared of his creation and is worried that it might be misused to spread misinformation.

"We've got to be careful here," he said, and added, "I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this. I think if I said I were not, you should either not trust me, or be very unhappy I'm in this job."

On his fears of ChatGPT being used to spread false information, Altman said, "I'm particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation. Now that they're getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyberattacks," he said.

The OpenAI CEO then said that while the AI tool is in human control, he can't be sure of the humans who will be controlling it.

"There will be other people who don't put some of the safety limits that we put on," he said and added, "society, I think, has a limited amount of time to figure out how to react to that, how to regulate that, how to handle it."

Sam Altman grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and developed a keen interest in coding at a young age. In 2015, after working on various startups, Sam found OpenAI, with the intent of saving humanity from the potential destruction of AI. The company was launched as a non-profit research company, dedicated to the cause. Elon Musk was also amongst the founders of the company. However, he left it in 2018.