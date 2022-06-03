Will iPad finally replace a laptop? Upcoming iPadOS 16 may make it possible

For many years, Apple has tried to turn the iPad into a powerhouse that works like a PC. While the high-end models in the lineup such as the iPad Pro can handle heavy workloads and offer greater functionality, the affordable iPad models are shy of only a few features. The overall productivity of an iPad, irrespective of its price, has been the same, but due to some restrictions of the software, calling it a replacement for a laptop does not feel right. But Apple wants to justify that. The next iPad software may bring features that will bring the iPad closer to a laptop than ever.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that the iPadOS 16 update, which is expected to be announced at the upcoming WWDC, will allow resizing of app windows on the iPad. It will be a radical upgrade to the iPad software, which, over the past few years, gained several new features but could not match the flexibility of a laptop operating system.

Apple has slowly but steadily added new features to how multitasking works on the iPad. As it stands, with resizeable app windows, two apps can be run side-by-side, while a third can be put on top of them using Slide Over currently. It does give users some liberty to users when they multitask, but it is not there yet. For instance, the app windows do not allow free resizing and cannot be moved around on the screen — something that limits it as a PC replacement.

But the upcoming iPadOS 16 "will expand upon that interface." According to Gurman, the iPadOS 16 update is likely to bring a redesigned multitasking interface "that makes it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks." The only way to achieve that is by allowing app windows to be resized freely, just like how it is on the Mac. Currently, iPad developers build their apps to support specific sizes and aspect ratios. Given that the top-end iPad displays are practically the same size as a MacBook display and the more expensive models are powered by the same M chips that go inside the latest Macs, it makes more sense now for the iPad to support resizeable app windows.

This is one of the highly anticipated multitasking features that the iPad is set to receive later this year — a move that will supposedly minimise the gap between a tablet and a laptop further. But we will find out more about the upcoming functionality and any other features that Apple might have in store for us.