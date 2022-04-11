Will iPhone 13 get cheaper now that it is going to be Made In India?

Apple locally manufactures the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 already. The latest addition to the list is the iPhone 13. Earlier on Monday, Apple confirmed the local assembling of the iPhone 13 at its Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. The local manufacturing of the iPhone 13 is in direct response to the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

"We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers," the Cupertino-based tech giant said in an official statement to India Today Tech. The company hasn't yet confirmed when the locally manufactured iPhones will be available for purchase in the market.

Now that the iPhone 13 will be "Made In India", the question is -- will the price of the model drop in the country? The answer is maybe not. Or, maybe yes. It all depends on the situation.

The iPhone 13 currently starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base version with 128GB storage. The price goes all the way up to Rs 1,09,900 for the top-end model with 512GB storage. The 256GB version of the iPhone model comes at a price of Rs 89,900.

By manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Apple will surely be able to save 20 per cent on import duty, which may impact the price of the model later. But, no immediate changes in the pricing should be expected.

It is seldom that Apple fine tunes the global pricing strategy for a local market, even though India is one of the key markets for the brand. To recall, Apple didn't officially cut the prices of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 even when these models were assembled locally. However, the company did partner with some banks to offer discount offers. This may be the case with the iPhone 13 as well, but nothing has really been confirmed till now.

Another reason why local manufacturing may not impact iPhone 13 prices in India is as the model will only be assembled in the country and there is barely any local sourcing of components. As a result, the cost of production doesn't really drop, even in the case of local manufacturing.

The third reason why the local manufacturing may not lower the price of the iPhone 13 is due to the demand. As per a report from Business Today, Foxconn has started assembling the iPhone 13 but in small numbers. "Apple will continue to import iPhone 13 units for domestic consumption, but Foxconn will scale up the iPhone 13 manufacturing in the coming months to cater to the domestic demand," the report stated. So, to meet the demand, the company still needs to partially depend on some imported units in the market. And this may not impact the pricing much.

As per Counterpoint Research, the Cupertino-based tech company has recorded sales of 2.3 million units in Q4 2021, which is 34 per cent higher than the preceding year. As more and more iPhones get added to the Make in India initiative, it will further cement Apple's hold in the world's second-largest smartphone market in the years to come. Notably, the company currently locally manufactures only the vanilla models and the Pros, probably because assembling the Pro models is slightly more complex.

