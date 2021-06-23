Windows 11 benchmark scores prior to release show performance boost on Intel Hybrid CPU

Windows 11 launch is right around the corner, and the Internet is abuzz with what to expect from the new operating system by Microsoft. A recent report now hints at a significant performance improvement over its predecessor.

In a recent test of Windows 11, it was found that Microsoft has enabled the upcoming version with a performance boost. It is being speculated that the performance boost was a result of the optimisation of the big.Little architecture in the new Windows version.

HotHardware conducted the test on a Galaxy Book S with an Intel Core i7 processor running the Windows 10 May 2021 Update and Windows 11 (21996.1). In a report elaborating on the test, the website reports that it is less of a performance test but "more of a preview" of Windows 11.

It was found that the new operating system attained a multi-core score of 1801 on Geekbench 5.0. This is an improvement over the 1707 score of Windows 10 on the same device. As for the single-core score, Windows 11 scored 895 over the 875 scores of the latest version of Windows 10.

In addition, the upcoming Windows version by Microsoft was able to score 84.6 on the Web Application benchmark, highlighting an improvement over Windows 10's score of 76.3. Windows 11 performed better on several other such performance tests, including those for 3D rendering, system productivity and overall 3D mark night raid.

It is believed that Windows 11 has been optimised to work with the big.Little architecture seen in Intel Lakefield chips and is likely to appear in Alder Lake CPUs.

Though, as pointed out in a report by Windows Central, the version of Windows 11 tested here is not the final one since the new OS is yet to be released. This means that drivers on the operating system would not have been optimised yet, thus affecting benchmark scores.

The test results thus might not be an accurate depiction of just what Windows 11 will bring to users. Luckily though, we would not have to wait for long to find out the actual improvements on Windows 11.