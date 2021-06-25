Windows 11 comes with deeper integration for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has introduced the new Windows 11 amid a lot of hype. The new version certainly deserves the attention, with all the design, utility and performance upgrades it offers. One such is the deeper integration of Microsoft Teams in Windows 11.

The company previewed the same during its Windows 11 launch. A demo showed how Windows 11 users will easily be able to use Teams for online conferences and meetings. For this, the company has integrated Teams into the Start menu, taskbar as well as other points within the system.

The easiest way, of course, would be to fire up Teams right through the Windows 11 Start menu. The integration would appear much like Skype, which can be accessed through the Start menu in earlier Windows version and can be operated through the taskbar once in use.

Similarly, Teams users on Windows 11 will be able to mute or unmute their voice on a call, right from the taskbar. Microsoft has also introduced Chat on Microsoft Teams, which will allow users to connect through text, chat, voice or video right from the taskbar. The feature will also help users create and join Teams meetings more easily than before.

Microsoft is understandably trying to replace Skype as its default app for online calls through Windows with the new integration. Now that the company promotes Teams as the go to app for video conferencing as well as personal video chats, Windows 11 would be an ideal platform to do so. Microsoft has already announced its decision to retire Skype for Business online starting July 31, 2021.

Other than the deeper integration of Microsoft Teams with Windows 11, Microsoft also announced its new Store during the event. Coming soon to both Windows 11 and Windows 10, the new app store will bring several features like Stories - editorial content to keep you informed about the best apps, Android apps integration through the Amazon Appstore and a new pop-up store to install apps from the browser.

The new Microsoft Store also introduces several changes to make life easier for developers. These include support for more types of apps as well as an option to bring their own or a third party commerce platform in their apps.