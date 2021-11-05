Windows 11 features not starting? Microsoft knows why and is working on a fix

If you use Windows 11, you are likely to see some features failing to load or not starting at all. That is annoying, especially when one of the impacted features is the Snippet Tool. Microsoft has now begun to warn users that certain features on Windows 11 will not work because of an expired certificate. Microsoft has already found a fix but it is working to make it available to everyone, which means only a few users, who know how to install patches in beta, will be able to get rid of the issue.

The certificate expired on October 31, and some features that rely on it to work cannot load up anymore. These Windows 11 features include the Snippet Tool, touch keyboard, and emoji panel. Microsoft knows these issues and has already readied a patch, but it is in beta, which means you will have to install it manually from the Windows Update section on your PC. This also means that not everyone will be able to do that because it is less convenient than just downloading all the updates available on your Windows 11 PC.

Microsoft said the patch should be able to solve all issues except the one for the Snippet Tool. "To mitigate the issue with Snipping Tool, use the Print Screen key on your keyboard and paste the screenshot into your document," said Microsoft. "You can also paste it into Paint to select and copy the section you want." For now, you either wait for a few more days until the patch arrives for everyone or just go for any other screenshotting tool.

There is another way though to circumvent the issue. According to The Verge, some Windows 11 users who were facing the issue with the Snippet Tool were able to use the Snippet Tool by changing the date of the system to October 30. That would bring the related certificate out of expiry. And then you can change the date again after the app has started working. But as things stand, a fix for the Snippet Tool's loading issue is not available right now.

"We are working on a resolution for Snipping tool and the S mode only issues and will provide an update when more information is available," said Microsoft.

The new wave of issues arrived only a few days after both Microsoft and AMD rolled out patches to improve performance on the Ryzen processors. AMD's Ryzen processors began showing slowdowns after users switched to Windows 11. There was a dip of up to 15 per cent in games that needed the power of performance cores of the processor.