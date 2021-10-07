Windows 11 has made AMD Ryzen processors a lot slower but a fix is on its way

Windows 11 is either already running on your PC or you are planning to upgrade. Whatever the case may be, your PC's processor is an important part and if this processor is an AMD Ryzen, you might want to hold off for a bit. And those who are already on Windows 11 need to be patient. That is because AMD just confirmed that Windows 11 is making its Ryzen slower, which is about a 15 per cent downgrade in performance in some cases. But AMD has promised a fix is coming soon.

The issues that PCs with AMD Ryzen CPUs are facing are well acknowledged by Microsoft. The first one is that Windows 11 is making the L3 cache latency triple, which could make performance worse by 3 to 5 per cent in affected applications. In games, mainly those used for eSports, per AMD, are seeing a dip in performance of between 10 and 15 per cent.

Another issue is the inability of AMD's "preferred core" technology to schedule threads on a processor's fastest core. As a result, apps that rely on performance from different CPU threads are running at lower performance. The performance issues are worse on CPUs with more than 8 cores above 65W TDP. These could be apps such as Premiere Pro, so there are going to be a lot of issues for you.

Both AMD and Windows have said they are "investigating these known issues for resolution via software updates." And there is both a Windows update and a software update being worked on right now, which AMD said will come out within October. These software updates will iron out these issues, which is going to be a relief for people who have already upgraded to Windows 11 on the AMD Ryzen processors. Those who are still planning to upgrade should wait at least until after the crucial updates are rolled out. And this is not going to be a long wait, anyway.

Windows 11 is the biggest upgrade to Microsoft's PC software in years. It not only brings a new design, but it also improves performance and brings better integration of services. Microsoft is already celebrating the rollout of Windows 11 with an ice cream made especially with the Windows 11 theme. It partnered with Mikey Likes It Ice Cream for free handouts in the city of NYC. And if that was not enough, Microsoft managed to light up the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai in iconic Windows' royal blue colours.