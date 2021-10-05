Windows 11: How to download for free and system requirements

Windows 11 is here. It is the biggest upgrade to Microsoft's platform in years and takes things forward from Windows 10, which was announced way back in 2015. Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 to all Windows 10 PCs globally, but it is only going to support machines with new CPUs. That instantly rules out hundreds of Windows 10 PCs and that is why it is more important to understand if and how Windows will be available to you.

We, at India Today Tech, tried Windows 11 right after it was rolled out for PCs in India. We liked pretty much everything about the new operating system. The new fluid animations, the new Start menu, taskbar design, and the new icons all look amazing and bring a sense of newness to the PC software. The new Snap Layout for windows makes multitasking easier and more streamlined. The Teams icon on the taskbar makes touching the base with your colleagues or friends a lot easier. And, obviously, support for Android apps is one of the highlights.

Windows 11 is good news for PC users but you will need to follow a few steps to get it on your machine. There are also a few things that you need to understand before that, such as the system requirements for Windows 11. Let us get them out of our way first.

Microsoft has listed Windows 11 system requirements on its website for you to understand whether your PC will be supported or not. Windows 11 needs a PC that runs 8th Gen Intel Coffee Lake or AMD Zen 2 CPUs or higher. This means if you got your PC recently, it should be able to support Windows 11 with official support. But, at the same time, Microsoft will not stop you from installing Windows 11 on an incompatible machine, but you will not get any official support on that version.

Another requirement is that your CPU should have TPM 2.0 enabled. Most recent CPUs have the Trusted Platform Module enabled, but some older CPUs that are compatible will need a BIOS update from your manufacturer. Asus, Acer, HP, and Dell are among the PC brands that have already rolled out BIOS updates for their PCs with older chipsets. Then you need to ensure your PC has at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (HDD or SSD). You also need to have at least a 9-inch display with a 720p resolution.

Now, if you are not sure you can check for all these things on your PC, Microsoft has an easier way. There is a tool called PC Health Check that you can run on Windows 10 to find out if your PC is compatible or not. If the tool gives you the go-ahead, this is how you can get Windows 11.

Back up your data on either the cloud or an external drive.

Now, on your Windows 10 PC, go to Settings, followed by navigation to Update & Security.

Click on Windows Update and then, Check for Updates.

The Windows 11 update will be available if it is rolled out to you.

If it is, click Download and install. You need a good internet connection for this.

Restart your PC for the installation process and configure settings as prompted on the screen.

It is possible that you will not see the Windows 11 upgrade prompt. In that case, do not get disheartened as Microsoft will take some time to roll out Windows 11 to all PCs. In fact, the company is targeting a mid-2022 timeline for the full rollout of Windows 11 to all eligible PCs. But there is another way to skip this waiting line. You need to download Windows 11 Installation Assistant software on your PC for that.