Windows 11 is now available for download for free on your PC

Windows 11 is now available for download on your PC. Microsoft has released the software upgrade starting October 5 in each time zone that eligible machines have begun to receive in most parts of the world. If you are in India, you can quickly go to the Windows Update settings on your machine to check if Windows 11 is available now. But keep in mind your PC should be compatible. The launch of the Windows 11-powered PCs and laptops is still happening on October 5, which is later today.

"We're pumped to be launching Windows 11; the entire user experience brings you closer to what you love, empowers you to produce and inspires you to create. Windows 11 provides a sense of calm and openness. It gives you a place that feels like home. It's secure and everything is designed to be centered around you," said Panos Panay, chief product officer for Windows and Devices at Microsoft.

Microsoft said only existing PCs will be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade, but, according to the system requirements for the new software, only the new hardware will be eligible. This rules out hundreds of PCs that run Windows 10 just fine, but because they have an outdated processor, Windows 11 will not support them. Panay is optimistic all Windows 10 devices with a compatible CPU will "be offered the upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022."

If you are unsure about whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows 11, you can download the PC Health Check app from the Microsoft website. The tool -- which was re-released recently because the first time it was released it was found misguiding its users -- will tell you in detail why your PC is or is not supported by Windows 11.

The most important requirement for Windows 11 compatibility is TPM 2.0, which is a security standard that Microsoft needs to be enabled on your CPU. Some old CPUs support this but it is usually disabled by default. Brands such as Asus and Acer began rolling out BIOS updates to enable TPM 2.0 on eligible CPUs recently, so it is possible that your PC will support Windows 11 if the CPU is not too old.

Windows 11 is free to upgrade for genuine Windows 10 users. But if you are using, say, Windows 7 or previous versions, you may need to buy Windows 11. However, there are several workarounds on the internet on how to get Windows 10 for free, which means Windows 11 will also be free once you get Windows 10. Those buying new PCs from brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and Samsung will get Windows 11 pre-loaded.

The recently launched Xiaomi and Realme laptops, such as Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro, and Realme Book Slim, are all eligible for Windows 11 upgrade. So, if you bought one of these recently, you can download Windows 11 right away. Make sure you backup your data safely before you start the update process. Also, a strong internet connection is required for it.

Windows 11 brings a host of new features, including native support for Android apps. You can check them out here. And here are my favourite features of Windows 11.