Windows 11 is on less than 2 per cent of Windows PCs to date, study claims

Microsoft may have been pushing Windows 11 as a free update, but the reality shows a grim picture for the company's newest operating system. A report focused on business and consumer PCs shows that Windows 11 is active on less than 2 per cent of all the PCs surveyed. To put this into context, the Windows version is active on even fewer systems than Microsoft's popular Windows XP.

The data has been recorded in a recent survey by Lansweeper, an IT asset management company, that maps 10 million PCs from around the globe. As per the survey findings, there are more PCs running Windows XP than Windows 11. While Windows XP was found to be present on 1.71 per cent of the PCs surveyed, it was discovered that only 1.44 per cent have made the switch to Windows 11.

Clearly, this is a dismal figure for an operating system that has been in the market for about six months now. The even more shocking part is that more systems still use Windows 7 or Windows 8, with their percentage being measured at 4.7 per cent and 1.99 per cent respectively.

The reality remains that most of the business PCs running on Windows still use Windows 10. The version accounts for around 80.3 per cent of machines running Windows at present. The switch from Windows 10 to Windows 11, although free, seems to be a big step for most businesses.

A higher hardware requirement, especially for its new security protocols, seems to be a roadblock to a wider Windows 11 adoption. As per the Lansweeper survey, around 55 per cent of devices are not compatible with Windows 11. One of the major shortcomings is that of the TPM 2.0 requirement, a crucial step towards establishing baseline security measures, as per Microsoft.

At the time of the Windows 11 launch, the tech major argued that TPM 2.0 was a necessity in today's world, in order to ensure optimum security measures, especially on corporate systems that work on a network of computers. However, Lansweeper highlights that almost half of Windows workstations (47 per cent) fail to meet the TPM requirements, in order to upgrade to Windows 11.

Since most companies were also facing the brunt of a dismal business in the past couple of years, not much effort was put into upgrading the hardware in offices. And since Windows 10 won't officially go out of business by 2025, there is still time for most to upgrade their hardware and hence, software to the latest Windows OS.

Note that the survey does not represent the data of all the Windows systems in the world. It does, however, paint a reasonable enough picture that highlights the slow and dismal Windows 11 adoption till now. As and when new hardware in the form of new laptops and PCs becomes more prominent in the international markets, we can expect this scenario to change.