Windows 11 Pro will soon require you to create a Microsoft account

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 Pro users will soon be required to create a Microsoft account in order to use it. One will also be required to use the internet during the initial setup process. Microsoft has revealed in a blog post that the new update will mirror the same requirements Microsoft added with Windows 11 Home in 2021.

"Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only. If you choose to setup device for personal use, MSA will be required for setup as well. You can expect Microsoft Account to be required in subsequent WIP flights," Microsoft said in a blog post.



Once the changes are made, a user will have to log into a Microsoft account to access the basic features. It should be noted that the company is still testing this change in Windows 11 builds, and users can expect the roll out in the coming months.



With Windows 10 too, the company tried to push users to use a Microsoft account. But, people have been avoiding this by disconnecting their PC from the internet during the setup by creating a local user account. It now seems that Microsoft will make it mandatory with the upcoming update, which might annoy a lot of users. People who are not happy with the latest announcement can do one thing. They can simply use a dummy Microsoft account and then create a local account later.

Besides, the latest build also includes a bunch of new features, including live captions, a new Focus experience, Quick Access improvements in File Explorer, new touch gestures and more. One will also be able to include folders in the pinned apps area of start with the latest update. It even brings a lot of general improvements and refinements to offer users a better experience.