Windows 11 users will soon find it easy to restore apps to a new PC

Microsoft is making it easy for Windows 11 users to restore their apps to a new PC. At the Microsoft Build 2022, the tech giant announced that it will soon start testing a new feature that will let you restore apps instead of asking you to manually install apps from your library when you change your PC. In its long history, Windows has never offered a way to restore apps automatically and that is because of the current situation of the Microsoft Store.

"To make it easier for customers to transition to their new PCs quickly and seamlessly, we will soon test a new feature in the Windows Insider channel that helps customers automatically restore their apps, previously installed from the Microsoft Store, to their new Windows device," wrote Giorgio Sardo, General Manager, Microsoft Store in a blog post.

Windows users resort to downloading the EXE or MSI file of an app and installing it largely because the Microsoft Store lacks several leading apps. But Microsoft has shown signs that it has been working towards improving its native app store. Apps such as Firefox, Zoom, and Adobe Acrobat Reader are already available in the Microsoft Store, but the current count is not large enough for the restore feature to work. Microsoft said it has opened up the store to all developers (.NET, C++, Electron, Flutter, Qt, Rust, and more) that will help remove the waitlist for win32 apps.

While the upcoming Windows 11 feature could bring some respite to users, it is not going to benefit every user as much as it would help people who change their PCs quite frequently. It is also going to benefit developers who use virtual machines and many PCs often. This feature will save them from manually downloading and installing third-party packages which is not exactly a hassle but a little tedious comparatively.

"This will also help developers retain their customers without having to remind customers to re-download their app," wrote Sardo.

Microsoft also announced that it is improving how search works inside the Microsoft Store. When you search for an app, the search results will include apps on priority while the rest of the results associated with the search term will be given lower priority. The Start menu is also getting a new app search feature that will allow you to type the name of an app in the Start menu to look for it in the Microsoft Store and directly install it. It will be available to Windows Insiders soon while the stable rollout will happen later, probably later this year.