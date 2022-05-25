Windows 11 will let you use third-party widgets later this year

Widgets not only look cool when you are navigating on your PC but they also help you track various updates without visiting different websites. Windows 11 offers many widgets right now but they all belong to Microsoft's native apps. Later this year, that will change. Microsoft has announced it will make Windows 11 support third-party widgets later this year. That would need Microsoft to open up access to Windows 11 widgets to developers who will build interactive widgets as extensions of win32 and progressive web apps (PWAs).

At the Build 2022 developer conference, Microsoft said third-party widgets will be powered by Microsoft's Adaptive Cards platform that developers will be able to use to enhance their apps by providing associated widgets. These widgets will work even if the app is closed — the way widgets should ideally work. Windows 11 users, however, do not need to worry because, for them, installing an app will automatically install the associated widgets.

"We're energized by the customer feedback on Widgets to date, people are enjoying the quick access to content most important to them in a way that is seamless without breaking their flow," said Panos Panay, head of devices and Windows at Microsoft. "Beginning later this year you'll be able to start building Widgets as companion experiences for your Win32 and PWA apps on Windows 11, powered by the Adaptive Cards platform."

The current selection of widgets on Windows 11 is very limited. There are very few interactive widgets, such as those of Outlook and To Do apps, but the rest of the widgets open in Microsoft Edge when you click them. These include the weather, entertainment, and news widgets, but the data displayed on these widgets keeps refreshing from time to time.

Microsoft has not committed a time frame for the release of third-party support for widgets, but it said that developers will be able to start building the functionality "later this year." That means that Microsoft may begin testing the feature later this year and take some time before third-party widgets finally start showing up for customers.

Among other changes, Microsoft also announced that it will allow Windows 11 users to restore their apps when they switch to a new PC instead of making them go for the conventional — and slightly tiring — process of manually installing each app. The feature will require developers to build their apps for the Microsoft Store and the functionality could be available later this year.