Windows 365 cloud PC trials paused a day after Microsoft launched it, here is why

When a company as big as Microsoft offers something as revolutionary as Windows 365 for free, even though as a trial, it is bound to grab a thousand eyeballs. Now, because of the overwhelming response to the free trial programme of Windows 365, Microsoft is now hitting the pause button just after one day of launching it.

Windows 365 brings Windows OS to any device, be it a phone, or an iPad, or a MacBook, for a recurring subscription starting at Rs 1,555 monthly. But because Microsoft wanted to gauge the interest before asking for money, it gave two months of free trials. Windows 365's current version is meant for enterprise and business customers, which means the target audience was way too small. Still, Windows 365's free trials surpassed expectations.

"We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity. Sign up below to get notified when trials resume," said Scott Manchester, director of program management for Windows 365.

There is no doubt Microsoft's Windows 365 is something that most businesses never knew they needed. It is helpful to onboard temporary employees so that you do not have to give them full-fledged machines. And if we move beyond the setup for businesses and corporations, Windows 365, even for individuals, is going to be a lot more useful.

Microsoft has no specific date when the trials will resume, which means that the number of trial requests probably exceeded the limit that Microsoft anticipated its servers could handle. After all, Windows 365 stays and works on the cloud. There are different instances of Windows 365, starting with the one that uses 1 vCPU, 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for Rs 1,555 per month for a user for businesses that have a Windows 10 licence.

I recently talked about how people at 9to5Mac used Windows 365 on an iPad and they absolutely loved it. Their iPad could run all the Microsoft apps and the most interesting bit is that it could even stream Xbox games right on the iPad. Microsoft says Windows 365 is accessible even on an Android phone, so I am counting on such use cases for the ultimate expansion of Windows that is beyond desktops and laptops.