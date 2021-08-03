Windows 365 is now available starting at Rs 1,555 monthly and it means you can use Windows even on iPad

Microsoft Windows 365, the cloud version of Windows 10, is now available to enterprise and business users. What Windows 365 does is bring Windows OS to any device, like a MacBook, an Android phone, and even an iPad. All of this is possible through the internet browser, which means this version of Windows does not rely on your device's hardware. Microsoft, however, has different instances of Windows 365 that vary according to the performance of different hardware configurations.

The prices for different versions of Windows 365 are also out now. In India, the Windows 365 subscription will be available for as low as Rs 1,555 per month as a part of the Windows Hybrid Benefit that Windows 10 Pro subscription brings. This tier brings the instance of Windows 365 that will give you the performance of 1vCPU, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The highest-end tier of Windows 365, which will bring the performance of 12 vCPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, costs Rs 12,295 per month. Before going for subscriptions, Microsoft will let users try Windows 365 for two months across Basic, Standard, and Premium versions.

Keep in mind that Windows 365 is not available for individual customers yet and you need to have an enterprise or business account to be able to use it. This means that any device you have will be able to run Windows 365. For example, an iPad. The Apple iPad is already quite a powerful device, so much so that people sometimes use it as a full-fledged laptop. And with Windows 365, your iPad will be able to run Windows seamlessly. In fact, this cloud version of Windows will support Microsoft 365 apps, such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Folks at 9to5Mac tried out Windows 365 on an iPad, and they said using it was "incredibly fast". Although there are some account-specific requirements that most users will find hard to understand in the beginning -- an area where your company's IT department will help, you will be able to experience a PC right on your iPad. And the best thing about using Windows 365 on an iPad is that it is not just available through the Safari browser but also from Microsoft's Remote Desktop app, which is available for download from the App Store.

Windows 365 blew their minds when they found they were able to stream Xbox games on an iPad through Windows 365. And these games ran perfectly fine, thanks to the kind of hardware the iPad comes with. The performance was mostly good on the iPad. All the Windows and Microsoft apps are also available to use on the iPad.