Wipro CEO feels young employees do not read emails, connects with them on Instagram or LinkedIn

It appears young professionals do not like to communicate through email, which has been the primary mode of communication for decades. Recently, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said that young employees working for the IT company do not like to read emails, so he is trying new modern ways to communicate with them.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Delaporte said that Wipro has about "20,000 Gen Z employees" who do not check even one email in a month. So, Delaporte said he tried to communicate with them in their way. Wipro CEO also highlighted that employers today need to rethink their ways of communicating with their employees. Now, that's possible because the traditional methods are not working at this point.

Delaporte also said that he no longer uses email while getting in touch with employees at Wipro. And he reveals this is because many of the young employees will not even look at the email. Instead, he prefers a more modern way of communication, which is through Instagram or LinkedIn. Though this appears to be a little more getting into personal space, that is what the Wipro CEO does, he said.

"They don't even check emails sometimes. We have about 20,000 who we know don't check even one email per month. They're 25; they don't care. They don't go on their emails; they go on Snapchat instead. So around 10 per cent of staff don't even check one email per month," Delaporte added.

Delaporte also said that as work-from-home culture is being accepted globally, there's a need to rethink how to communicate with employees. He further added that employers should bring out unconventional methods of communication in order to make young employees feel at ease. Now, backing Wipro CEO, the CEO of Vimeo, Anjali Sud, also said that emails are outdated in today's modern world. While speaking at Davos, Sud further added that it is becoming tougher to communicate in today's digital world.