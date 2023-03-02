Wipro chairman says he is against work from home, believes hybrid work culture is the future

Last year, Wipro ended work from home policy and asked employees to return to office. In a recently held Nasscom Technology and Leadership Summit 2023, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said that he wants employees to return to workplaces and get over the work from home mindset. Premji also believes that hybrid work is the future for most workplaces.

During the summit, the Wipro chairman said that hybrid work culture is the future. He also said that it is important for employees to start coming to office. He believes by working from office, employees will feel connected among themselves. Currently, most IT companies, including Wipro have asked their employees to come to office at least a few days a week. To recall, when Wipro initially removed work from home policy, it asked employees to work from office at least 3 days a week.

Premji, during the summit, said that hybrid and work from home culture has "spoilt" the industry. "I'm a big believer we should be coming back in some shape and form and connecting because there is an intimacy to it that is irreplaceable with technology," Premji said during the summit as quoted by the Economic Times. Additionally, he explained the difference between having a friend and having a friend on social media and said that by working from home employees would not be making the right kind of work connections.

To recollect, Wipro ended work from home culture in October last year. During that time, the company asked employees to work from office at least 3 days a week. "Starting October 10, Wipro's offices in India will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays," Wipro noted in an email sent to employees. In the same email, the company also encouraged employees to work from office three or four days. "This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility," the company noted in the email that it sent to employees.

Back then, the IT company said that it had adopted a flexible and hybrid approach in its return-to-work policy. "Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work," Wipro spokesperson had said in an official statement. In addition, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also asked its employees to work from home three days a week last year.