Wipro chief Rishad Premji fires 300 employees for secretly working for competitors, says moonlighting is unethical

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, who recently received a lot of flak for terming "moonlighting" as "cheating", said that the company fired 300 workers after they were found to be working for competitors secretly. The incident occurred "in the last few months", likely around the time when he tweeted about moonlighting. The term is used for workers who have secretly taken a second job, that is, without letting their primary employer know. The senior executive also added that he is not against employees taking second jobs but hopes for more transparency.

Speaking at an All India Management Association event and as reported by Moneycontrol, Premji said, "If you actually look at the definition of moonlighting, it is having a second job secretively I'm all about transparency. As a part of transparency, individuals in organisations can have very candid conversations."

He added that organisations and individuals could make a "concerted choice" about second jobs. Alluding to the Wipro incident, he reiterated that current employees working for rival firms are a "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form".

"I will stand by what I said. But I do think it's a violation of integrity if you're moonlighting in that shape and form," Premji said.

Moonlighting has somewhat divided the Indian IT firm following Wipro chief's remarks. Tata Consultancy Services' chief operating officer (CFO) NG Subramaniam has termed it an ethical issue, while Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said he could be open to the practice if it helps employees make extra money. He also hopes employees to be open and has warned them of committing fraud.

Another major IT firm, Infosys, has warned its employees against taking up a second job without letting the company know. In one of the recent emails sent by the HR department to employees, Infosys highlighted that all its employees must read their employment contracts before taking up an alternative job. In fact, the company also warned employees of termination if they take up a second job during or post-working hours.