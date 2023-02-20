Wipro cuts freshers pay by 50 per cent, offers salary package of Rs 3.5 lakh per year

Wipro is slashing salary offers of fresh recruiters after promising them high annual pay. The tech company initially promised to pay an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh to freshers that successfully completed their training at Wipro. However, the candidates have now been asked to settle for almost 50 percent less salary than what it was initially offering, according to the official email sent to fresh recruiters.

The email, which has been obtained by Business Standard, mentions that Wipro will now only be able to pay annual package of Rs 3.5 lakh to freshers. The revised low-salary offer has been given to all the Wipro candidates that have been a part of the company's Velocity graduates program for this year. The company is not forcing the candidates to accept the offer and giving a particular time period to decide on whether they would want to come onboard with a lower salary.

"Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. Currently, we have project engineers' roles available for recruitments with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void," the company said in an email sent to fresh candidates.

The decision to slash the salaries of new recruiters has been taken because of the changing macro environment and business requirement. In simpler terms, the move is to cut costs and preserve it for the plans the company has. While the decision has been regard as unethical by some industry experts, Wipro says that people who are starting their careers are getting "immediate opportunity" to build their expertise and learn more.

"In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills — both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes," the company said.

Criticizing the move to cut down almost 50 percent of salaries, Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), said, "We strongly condemn Wipro's unethical move to reduce the salaries of employees awaiting to join. It is unacceptable that the burden of the company's financial troubles is being placed solely on the shoulders of the employees. We demand that the management reconsider its decision and engage in meaningful dialogue with the union to find a mutually beneficial solution. We will not stand by while the rights and dignity of our members are being violated."