Wipro cuts freshers salary from 6.5 lakh to 3.5 lakh per annum: Full story in 5 points

Wipro, who promised to offer high salaries to fresh recruiters, has cut their annual pay by a big margin. In an email, the company asked the freshers to settle for almost 50 percent less salary than what Wipro was offering initially. While the tech firm has blamed bad macro environment for changes in its decision, it has also asserted that freshers are at least getting an opportunity to build their expertise and learn better. Here is the full story in five points.

Wipro cuts 50 percent salary of freshers: Full story in 5 points

-Wipro has slashed the salaries of freshers after they were promised high pay on an annual basis. The company initially promised to offer Rs 6.5 lakh per year to fresh recruiters and the offer has now been reduced to Rs 3.5 lakh, which is almost a 50 percent salary cut.

-The latest low salary offer has been given to all the Wipro candidates who successfully completed the company's Velocity graduates program in 2023. After promising high salaries, the tech company sent out an email, asking the freshers to settle for a lower salary because of economic conditions.

-The move is to cut costs and preserve them for the plans the company has. "In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills — both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes," the company said.

-Wipro isn't forcing the candidates to accept the new low salary offer and has given a particular time period to the fresh recruiters. "Currently, we have project engineers' roles available for recruitments with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void," the company said in an email sent to fresh candidates," Wipro said.

-While the decision has been regarded as unethical by some industry experts, Wipro says that people who are starting their careers are getting "immediate opportunity" to build their expertise and learn more.