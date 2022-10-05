Wipro ends work from home policy, asks employees to work from office 3 days a week

Wipro is ending complete work from home policy officially. The company is asking all employees to return to office and work atleast 3 days a week. The new working policy will come into effect starting October 10. Wipro sent an email to its employees encouraging them to return to office for some part of the week.

As reported by Moneycontrol, Wipro has called employees back to offices three days a week and said that its offices in India will be open for four days a week starting next week. The company also informed those in leadership roles will also have to work out of office three times a week.

"Starting October 10, Wipro's offices in India will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays," Wipro noted in an email sent to employees. In the same email, the company encouraged all employees to work from office at least three days of four days. "This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility," Wipro noted in the mail.

A Wipro spokesperson told the publication that the company has adopted a flexible and hybrid approach in its return-to-work policy. "Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work," the company said in a statement. To recall, a few weeks ago, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also asked employees to start working from office three days a week.

Meanwhile, the IT industry is going through turmoil. We recently reported that IT companies including Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have revoked the offer letters of many candidates after delaying their onboarding process for months. These fresh candidates have said that they applied for jobs at the top tech companies around 3-4 months back and after rounds of interviews they received the offer letters and were waiting for their onboarding process.