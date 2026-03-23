Wipro expands South Korea presence, launches innovation lab in Seoul

Wipro on March 23 announced the expansion of its operations in South Korea, including a larger office footprint in Seoul and the launch of an innovation lab, as the IT major looks to tap growing demand for AI-led transformation in the region.

The company said the new facility will be part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN) and will focus on co-innovation with local clients across sectors such as technology, automotive and industrial manufacturing.

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“South Korea is a strategic growth market for Wipro and an increasingly important centre of global innovation. Our expanded presence reflects our long-term commitment to the region,” said Vinay Firake, CEO, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit, Wipro.

He added, “By strengthening local capabilities, connecting Korea more deeply into our global delivery and innovation network, and co-innovating closely with clients, we aim to help enterprises translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.”

The Seoul Innovation Lab will serve as a collaboration hub for clients and ecosystem partners, enabling co-creation and rapid experimentation. It will also showcase Wipro Intelligence™, the company’s suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions designed for enterprise use cases.

The lab is expected to focus on areas such as intelligent product engineering, software-defined vehicles, smart manufacturing, supply chain optimisation and AI-driven operations.

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Wipro shares closed 1.86% lower at Rs 187.50 on March 23 after opening at Rs 188.05.

Wipro said South Korea has emerged as a key global innovation hub, particularly in semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering and industrial manufacturing.

The IT services firm currently employs a few hundred professionals in South Korea and plans to continue investing in local talent.

The move builds on Wipro’s acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of Harman, a Samsung company, completed last year. As part of the deal, over 5,000 professionals across geographies, including South Korea, joined Wipro, strengthening its engineering and digital transformation capabilities.

With the addition of the Seoul facility, Wipro now operates nine innovation labs globally, including five in the APMEA region.