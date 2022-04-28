Wipro GE Healthcare launches ‘Made in India’ CT System

Wipro GE Healthcare, a global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, today announced the launch of its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner. Revolution Aspire is designed and manufactured end-to-end in India, at the newly launched Wipro GE Medical Devices Manufacturing plant, in line with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the company stated.

According to Wipro GE Healthcare, the CT system is equipped with higher imaging intelligence to improve clinical confidence when diagnosing diseases and anomalies and has operational efficiency with upto 50 per cent higher throughput. The rotation time in Revolution Aspire CT scanner has been increased by 20 per cent, enabling clinicians to provide faster diagnosis. That along with a significantly improved cooling rate, the scanner allows a higher rate of continuous scanning and can handle higher patient volumes per day.

Devi Shetty, Chairman and Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, said, “I applaud Wipro GE Healthcare’s endeavour to empower India’s healthcare infrastructure with this revolutionary product for improved patient care delivery.”

Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, said, “We at Wipro GE Healthcare are committed to India’s vision of self-reliance. With Revolution Aspire CT system we aim to cater to the underserved markets and bridge the access gap to quality healthcare.”

The Revolution Aspire CT scanner has been manufactured at the recently launched Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM).



