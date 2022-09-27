Wipro, TCS pay engineers less than startups? Analysis of 50K salaries reveal details, reasons for job switch

Everyone believes, and some even know, that software engineers are paid extremely well in India. But how well. Data collected and analysed by Weekday, a startup that helps companies make best engineering hires, has revealed that compared to salaries in other professions, software engineers do earn fairly substantial salaries. But the odds of them earning tens of lakhs per annum are particularly high if they are working with one of product startups, instead of traditional IT companies like Wipro, TCS and Infosys.

The data on salaries of software engineers in India come via Amit Singh, who is building Weekday -- a startup specialising in IT hirings. On Twitter, Singh put out some charts and figures on Monday evening, highlighting the findings that Weekday stumbled upon when it analysed salary data of over 50,000 engineers.

The data, according to Singh, reveals that engineers working for startups like Sharechat, CRED, Meesho, Swiggy and many others get a lot more annual salary when compared to people working for established Indian IT companies like Wipro, TCS, Infosys, among others.

The survey reveals that Sharechat pays the highest to its mid-level software engineers. The social media platform pays around Rs 47 lakh annually for software engineers who have around 4 years of experience. CRED and Meesho come next in the list and pay 40 lakh and 39 lakhs annually, respectively, to their software engineers with similar experience.

These figures are much higher compared to what engineers are paid in service-based traditional IT companies like TCS, Wipro and Infosys that pay just around 10 lakh per annum to software engineers with 4 years of experience. The starting salary offered by these big IT companies is around 7 lakhs on an annual basis, which too is significantly less than what startups can offer.

Now, among the top unicorns of the country, companies like Byju's, Freshworks, Quikr, and Shopclues pay the least to their software engineers. Weekday, by analysing the salaries of around 50,000 engineers, found that Shopcules pays around 12 lakh annual salary to engineers with 4 years of experience. Companies like Zomato, PayTM, and Flipkart pay around 32 lakh, 22 lakh, 36 lakh, respectively, to people with the same level of experience.

While these unicorns pay a lot more salary than established IT firms, most engineers stay at these startups for just around 1.5 to 2a years on average. In comparison, engineers working at companies like Infosys stay for around 2.4 years on average. As per the study, engineers working for Byju's stay at the company for around 1.4 years on average while engineers at CRED stay around for 1.8 years on average. The data reveals that one reason why software engineers tend to have jobs is because staying at one place often means on average 10 per cent job hike per year, which tends to stagnate the salary over the time.

In comparison, those who switch jobs often get a 50 to 70 per cent salary hike with each job change. In other words, the current job market for software engineers in India gives incentive for the engineers who frequently switch jobs.