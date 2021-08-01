With 12.9 million iPad shipments, Apple again leads the tablet segment globally and we are not surprised

According to a comprehensive report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), iPad sales declined slightly in Q2 2021, but the iPads still easily dominate the tablet market, with a 36.3 percent market share. Apple outsold its three closest competitors, Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon combined.

Apple shipped 12.9 million iPads across the entire product line during Q2 2021, up 3.5% from 12.5 million units in Q2 2020. Samsung and Lenovo saw year-over-year growth in tablet shipments of 13.3% and 64.5% respectively.

While the pandemic-induced online learning and remote working have shot up the demand for both tablets and chrome books, manufacturers have had to struggle for the supply of chips and other components amidst a global silicon shortage.

After updating the iPad Air in 2020 and releasing an updated iPad Pro earlier this year, Apple is expected to update the iPad Mini. With more products in its iPad lineup, Apple has been trying to accommodate more and more customers across budgets. Apple also has a wide portfolio of tablets from the iPad mini to the massive iPad Pro series.

The company is also bringing powerful chips such as an Apple M1-based chip for tablets. Moreover, the company is said to bring Touch ID and Face ID to most of its tablets in the future. With the launch of the new iPad mini, Apple hopes to garner an even larger segment in the budget tablet market. However, other competitors including Samsung are playing catch up and not upgrading their tablet segment as frequently, following Apple's lead.

According to Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, the 'iPad' had its best quarter in nearly a decade. It generated $7.4 billion in revenue for the quarter. That's an increase of $6.6 billion compared to the same period last year.

IDC says that while the tablet market performed positively during the quarter, the category is experiencing a slowdown from the boom in previous quarters.

Samsung sold 7.996 million tablets in Q2, with a growth of 13.8 percent, and it ended the quarter with a 20.5 percent market share. Lenovo came in third with 4.688 million units sold, 75 percent growth, and 12 percent market share. And Amazon was in fourth place with 3.118 million units sold and 8.4 percent market share; sales of Amazon tablets declined by 1.5 percent in the quarter.

Apple no longer reports unit sales for any of its products, thus the number of tablets sold are estimates.