With a short movie, Apple explains how apps collect data from users and how iPhone offers protection

Apple has always been very vocal about being conscious of its customers' data. Rarely have we seen someone object to Apple's data privacy and people across the globe trust the brand for keeping their information safe. To celebrate and honour Data Privacy Day, which falls on January 28, Apple has released a short film describing how apps collect users' data and the way the iPhone offers protection.

A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data

Starring Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, the short film is titled 'A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data'. The nearly 6-minute long video begins with the iPhone's familiar alarm sound that, frankly, most of us hate listening to in the morning. We then see a tired Nick, getting off of his bed, all set to begin his day.

A narrator then breaks the fourth wall and says, "Every day, people go about their daily lives unaware that their data is harvested and used to track them. But now, they have a choice."

"With iPhone, privacy is built in from the beginning," the narrator says, and the title, 'A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data' drops on the screen.

The video is divided into several chapters so that the users can skip to the part when they want to learn about a different privacy feature.

First, the short film explains how users can stay safe while accessing their email by hiding their IP addresses with the Mail Privacy Protection feature.

Then, the video also explains how one can be tracked while browsing something casually online. But, when users browse with Safari, Intelligent Tracking Prevention is automatically at work, which stops trackers from following you from site to site.

The video further explains how some apps try to track user's activity on other apps as well. However, App Tracking Transparency in the iPhone helps you to control who tracks your information and who doesn't have the authority to do so.

Lastly, the video highlights the advantages of using Apple Pay and how it doesn't store your credit/debit card information or your transaction history.

Today At Apple sessions

Apple will also run a new Today At Apple session in its stores from January 28, which will aims to "educate users on how they can safeguard their data." The session, titled 'Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone', is the first of its kind to be entirely focused on data privacy.

"Today at Apple offers free creative sessions to help customers get the most out of their Apple products. This new 30-minute session will be available at all Apple Store locations around the world, and customers can now also sign up for Group Bookings and schedule a session for their group, organization, or class," the company says.

"We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features," said Tracey Hannelly, Apple's senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing.