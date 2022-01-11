With Covid-19 third wave here, oximeters, testing kits and other health aids are back in demand

With the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the rise in India, demand for oximeters and Covid-19 test kits have shot up once again. In addition to these, orders for immunity boosters and mineral supplements are also increasing by around 50 per cent every week.

The rise in demand has been confirmed recently by e-commerce majors Flipkart and 1MG. In correspondence with MoneyControl, Flipkart has noted that the sale of oximeters has gone up by 4.4 times its usual demand, with the onset of the third wave of Covid-19 in India. Simultaneously, a 12 times increase in demand was also observed for Covid-19 test kits in metro cities of the country.

A similar rise in demand has also been confirmed by Mylab Discovery Solutions, the manufacturer of the self-testing kit CoviSelf. A top executive of the company was cited in the report, stating that the sale of CoviSelf has seen a 500 per cent jump since the onset of the new infections. Most of these sales are accounted to the states of Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Though the exact sales numbers have not been shared by Flipkart or Mylab Discovery Solutions, the report mentions that Piramal, a self-test kits distributor, recorded a sale of 4 lakh kits across India within the first nine days of January. In contrast, Piramal had only sold 1.39 lakh self-testing kits in the entire month of December.

Two reasons have been cited for this increase in demand for self-testing kits. One, people are wary of the long wait that lab tests require to give results. Another is that people want to be cautious against Covid-19 Omicron and its spread, and are hence stocking up on such self-test kits to be prepared in case of an infection.

The rise in sales was even recorded by 1MG, which confirmed to MoneyControl that it saw a 5x increase in the sale of testing kits and a 4x rise in the sale of oximeters, as compared to the last week of December. The company also mentioned that the demand for thermometers and respiratory masks doubled this year.

Other than these medical aids, people are reportedly ordering immunity boosters, vitamin supplements and even groceries from such online platforms. While the sales for the first two are seeing a 50 per cent growth with each passing week, demand for groceries has also nearly doubled during the period. This has also been boosted by several lockdowns and movement restrictions being seen across Indian cities.