With Galaxy S22, Samsung will start using new plastic material made from recycled fishing nets

Samsung will adopt a new sustainability technique for its future products, starting with its Galaxy S22 series that is just about to mark its global debut. Due to launch on February 9, the Galaxy S22 phones will feature a special kind of repurposed plastic, one that is made from fishing nets discarded in the oceans. With this, Samsung wants to address the hidden but potent threat posed by the "640,000 tons of fishing nets" that are discarded into the ocean every year.

The company has announced the move in a new note to the press. Taking to its newsroom, Samsung stated that it will incorporate "repurposed ocean-bound plastics" throughout its entire product lineup. While you may have seen the same commitment to the environment from other OEMs, Samsung further pinpoints the source of this "ocean-bound plastic" in its note.

"When you think of ocean-bound plastic, you likely envision a water bottle or a grocery bag drifting on the ocean surface," the company says. However, a much more serious threat to the marine ecosystem is being posed by abandoned and discarded fishing nets in the oceans. As per Samsung, these "ghost nets" linger in our oceans for centuries and keep trapping and entangling marine life.

This further impacts the natural habitats of marine life and eventually ends up in our own water and food supplies. Samsung highlights that these abandoned nets are also destroying the coral reefs at an alarming rate.

The clear goal, thus, is to collect and repurpose these ghost nets. Samsung wants to contribute to this by making sure the repurposed plastic is used in its products. Since Samsung is the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world by volume, its decision on the repurposed plastic will exponentially hike its demand, thus making sure companies that repurpose these nets have a good demand to meet.

In addition to this, turning to such repurposed plastic for its devices will also let Samsung cut down on the need for single-use plastics. Of course, this is not the only eco-conscious material that the company is switching to for its products. Other alternative materials it has adopted for its manufacturing processes include recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper. Understanding the massive benefits of these for our planet Earth, we can only hope for other OEMs to follow in Samsung's footsteps in the time to come.