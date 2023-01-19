With M2 Pro, Mac mini grows up and goes up against Apple's own Studio

Apple's MacBook line-up hasn't been any bigger than ever before, with more options in the low-end, along with plenty of options in the mid-range and high-end to target different consumers with different needs. So, of course, the latest machine to join the long list of Apple computers is the new and powerful Mac Mini.

The latest generation Mac Mini, Apple's small and portable desktop computer, has officially launched and is powered by the company's in-house M2 chip. This is also the first time we have seen Apple's M2 silicon powering the Mac Mini. In fact, if we consider the Mac Mini in its top-spec stock configuration, the computer even blurs the line and tries to go toe-to-toe with its elder sibling, the Mac Studio. And we say this both in terms of performance as well as price. But does it really make sense to get the top-spec Mac Mini (M2 Pro) over the tried and tested baseline Mac Studio (M1 Max)? Of course, no one knows about the real-world performance of the latest M2 Pro chip yet, and we can't comment on an objective comparison. But, again, on paper at least, does a higher-end Mac Mini make sense over the baseline Mac Studio?

The M2 Pro Mac Mini: Small yet powerful

In terms of design, the new M2 Mac Mini doesn't look all that different from the outgoing M1 Mac Mini, but it surely has grown up. In fact, all under-the-hood changes along with a competitive starting price, make the latest model all the way more upgrade worthy for most users. But, for this article, we are going to talk about the top-trim Mac Mini. Yes, there's also an expensive top-spec variant of the Mac Mini powered by the brand-new M2 Pro chipset, for all those folks who have always wanted more from the Mini. So, the M2 Pro Mac Mini in its top form offers a 10-core CPU, along with a 16-core GPU, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This model is priced at Rs 1,29,900. As a matter of fact, users also get an option to increase the RAM capacity, and the 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, and that way, the Mac Mini does walk into Mac Studio's territory, both in terms of pure hardware and price, quite literally!

Additionally, the top-configured M2 Pro Mac Mini even has 4 Thunderbolt ports, which is the same number of ports that you get on the Mac Studio. For that matter, the port selection is the same on the rear of the M2 Pro Mac Mini and the baseline Mac Studio. However, for what it's worth, you get two additional type-C ports along with an SD card slot on the Mac Studio, which you don't get on the latest Mac Mini.

Mini vs Studio is like Fast vs Furious

The Mac Mini retains the smaller form factor of the older-generation model, hence, the name Mac "Mini". Additionally, the M2 Pro chipset brings a lot of oomph under the hood, which only raises this question — how capable is this machine with thermal management? Because portability is just one part of the spectrum with the Mac Mini. And with this kind of raw power, will the compact form factor of the Mini be able to hold it? Guess, we'll have to wait and see that.

On the other hand, the Mac Studio is bigger in size, and thus the hardware gets more room to flex its power. Basically, with the kind of power you get on the Studio, you're also getting a better cooling system thanks to the added fans. Moreover, the Studio in its baseline variant, gets a faster 24-core GPU, a built-in 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, the additional ports at the front that we mentioned above, and 400GB/s memory bandwidth versus the 100GB/s (M2) and 200GB/s (M2 Pro) memory bandwidth that you get on the Mac Mini.

The gist of the matter is that both machines have their own set of pros and cons. The Mac Mini packs a serious punch, and its compact size along with its relatively affordable price is going to appeal to a lot of casual users. On the other hand, the Mac Studio simply packs a lot of raw power and features, even in its base variant. So much so, that even if you upgrade the Mac Mini with the same amount of RAM, the faster ethernet port and all that jazz, the Studio might still be able to edge out the Mini when it comes to performing hard-hitting tasks.

Catching up to the Mac Studio

The price of the new Mac Mini starts at Rs 59,900, i.e. for the base variant powered by the M2 chip. However, it is the top-spec variant of the Mac Mini, powered by the 10-core M2 Pro chip, that will initially leave consumers scratching their heads as to which one to choose between the Mini and the Studio. But let us make it a bit easy for you.

So, the price of the 10-core M2 Pro Mac Mini is set at Rs 1,29,900 making it about Rs 70,000 cheaper than the M1 Max Mac Studio. And yes, at first, upgrading to the 12-core M2 Pro might seem more enticing. But, do note, that option will only increase the budget by Rs 30,000, and anyway, because of the higher clock speed on the M2 Pro chip, expect the 10-core M2 Pro to perform slightly better than the 10-core M1 Max in terms of CPU-intensive tasks. Basically, be it the 10-core CPU or 12-core CPU, because of the higher clock speed, the M2 Pro may be able to fare slightly better in terms of CPU-based tasks.

With that said, even if you upgrade the Mini to the 12-core CPU model along with 32GB of RAM to match the Studio in terms of pure specs, and still, the Studio should be able to edge out the Mac Mini in terms of overall performance, i.e. CPU-based and GPU-based real-world overall performance. This brings us to…

Which one to choose — Mini or Studio?

As we mentioned around the start, one can't have an objective comparison between the Mac Mini and Mac Studio right now. However, if one has to go simply by the technical specifications of the M2 Pro Mac Mini, this machine could be a potential threat to the entry-level Mac Studio. Let us explain.

For starters, we already mentioned the 10-core M2 Pro chip could be slightly faster than the 10-core M1 Max chipset, at least on paper, because of the higher clock speed. But, then again, the Mac Studio will simply crush the Mini when it comes to raw GPU performance. And no, we are not exaggerating, but simply put, the 24-core GPU will any day perform better than the 16-core GPU — both in terms of synthetic benchmarks as well as real-world performance.

The other thing to understand here is the memory bandwidth of both the M2 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. As we mentioned earlier, the M1 Max chip on the baseline Studio supports 400GB/s memory bandwidth. This means, in the real world, when you're into graphics-intensive tasks such as using Premier Pro, FCP or Blender — not only will the M1 Max chip be able to handle video-encoding way faster, but it will also be able to transcode, say, a ProRes video at twice the faster speeds of the M2 Pro chip. Not to mention, because of the more space and a superior cooling system, courtesy of the fans, the 2x speeds of the Mac Studio can even go up to 4x over the Mini.

Long story short — there's not a shadow of a doubt that both the Mac Mini and Mac Studio are fast and capable desktops that cater to different types of users. So, of course, if you're a regular user, or say, more than a casual user, who mostly uses their computer for general tasks like running Chrome, multitasking with different apps, doing some photo and video editing and all that, you should be just fine with the Mac Mini. Not to mention, its compact size makes it an extremely portable device to carry around. On the other hand, if you're a Pro user, who uses their machine for more than running Chrome and Photoshop, maybe you're someone who wants to render multiple streams of 4K video in Premier Pro, or you're into 3D modelling and texturing on Blender, or anything like that — the Mac Studio will edge out the Mac Mini in that case. And yes, you read that — we are referring to the baseline Mac Studio edging out the top-trim Mac Mini.