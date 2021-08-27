With Mi Notebook Ultra and Notebook Pro, Xiaomi chases Apple's MacBook laptops

Xiaomi is no Apple, Microsoft or Samsung. It is not referred to as a tech giant. Yet, what it has achieved over the past decade is remarkable. The Chinese electronics maker has emerged as the top smartphone brand globally, that is despite having little to no presence in the United States. Instead, it has targeted and successfully captured the two biggest smartphone markets in the world China and India. And now, it seems to be betting big on the laptops.

Xiaomi has a lot of laptops in its domestic market but, had introduced its first product in this category in India only last year Mi Notebook 14. A decent offering, the Mi Notebook 14 was more of a value for money product that skipped features like backlit keyboard. Even the Redmibook laptops would have only helped Xiaomi compete with Dell, HP and other usual laptop brands.

It's the newly introduced Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra which force us to take Xiaomi more seriously and believe that it is now genuinely chasing Apple in this category too. Whether it can beat the latter or not, is a different story altogether. Xiaomi does have the resources, capital and also a loyal user base.

The new Mi Notebook laptops feature Intel Core processors, have high refresh rate and high resolution displays, and tick nearly all boxes when it comes to connectivity options. The Xiaomi laptops also cost less than Apple's MacBook machines and while they run Windows and may not be as premium as the Apple laptops, they aren't too far either.

The Mi Notebook Ultra price starts at Rs 59,999 with Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it costs Rs 63,999 for the Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM while the Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM model costs Rs 76,999. Meanwhile, the Mi Notebook Pro price starts at Rs 56,999 for Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, the Core i5 and 16GB RAM model costs Rs 59,999 while top-of-the-line Core i7 and 16GB RAM model costs Rs 72,999.

Both Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra have two 11th Gen Intel Core processors on offer - Core i5-11300H clocked at 4.4GHz and Core i7-11370H clocked at 4.8GHz. There are also different RAM options you can choose from.

The Mi Notebook Ultra features a 15.6-inch (3,200x2,000 pixels) Mi-Truelife+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The Mi Notebook Pro comes with a slightly smaller 14-inch display but, this is also a 2.5K display.

Both Redmibook Pro and Redmibook Pro feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The audio is taken care by two 2W speakers with DTS Audio processing. Xiaomi has also added backlit keyboards to complete the package.

This doesn't mean that the Mi Notebook laptops are ready to take on the MacBook. Apple has a lot going for it. The Cupertino-based tech giant switched to its own M1 chips last year and that has given it a huge edge over others. Even in our review of the MacBook Pro 13, we had pointed out that M1 is the fastest laptop processor we have seen so far, making the MacBook Pro 13-inch one of the fastest general-purpose computers.

The chip also helped Apple greatly in improving the battery life of its laptops. Then, there is also Apple's software which gives it an edge.

Despite that, not everyone can spend more than Rs 1 lakh on a laptop and that's where Xiaomi fits in. Just like it disrupted the smartphone market by offering promising hardware at reasonable prices, it can also fill in the void with good Windows laptop that offer MacBook-like experience but, don't cost as much.